Local jurisdictions will get a piece of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 signed by President Joe Biden on March 11, which allocated $350 billion in fiscal recovery funding to state, local, tribal and territorial governments and $19.53 billion to American non-entitlement units — local governments representing 50,000 or fewer people. But Stanley County passed on applying for more than $600,000 earmarked for the local government.
The City of Pierre was allocated $2,479,788.83 under the plan but has not received any of it yet, according to the city’s communications manager Brooke Bohnenkamp, who said the city plans to use that amount to fund ARPA-eligible water and wastewater projects.
In May, the U.S. Treasury Department released the Interim Final Rule on how local governments can spend Rescue Plan Act funding. In addition to expenses related directly to COVID-19 response, local governments can use the funding to invest in water, sewer and broadband projects.
“Our understanding right now is that they can’t be used to pay off existing debt, so it would be any expenses that are obligated between March 3 of this year and the end of 2024. So that’s the window we’re working within,” Bohnenkamp said.
County Manager Kevin Hipple told the Capital Journal that Hughes County received half of the $3,404,220 the federal government allocated for the county under the act as of Thursday. However, Hipple said, none of that funding has yet been spent and only preliminary talks have taken place on what projects Hughes County would spend it on, as officials are still not sure what they would be allowed to put the money toward.
“The US Department of Treasury has not issued their final guidance on the use of those funds and it doesn’t seem wise to spend any of those funds until they decide what the rules are,” Hipple wrote in a Thursday email.
U.S. Treasury Department records indicate the federal government allocated $601,750 for Stanley County under ARPA. But Stanley County Auditor Philena Burtch told the Capital Journal that the Stanley County government did not apply for fiscal recovery funding under ARPA.
“The guidelines are too narrow, therefore, Stanley County would not be able to spend any of the funds,” Burtch wrote in a Thursday email.
Burtch did not reply to an email asking how the guidelines were too narrow by publication time on Friday.
Fort Pierre Finance Officer Roxanne Heezen could not be reached for comment Friday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.