Preschoolers at Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church have new stools thanks to local hobbyist Gary Grittner.
Grittner, a self-described builder of rough and tumble stools for children, donated 24 stools standing at 10- to 12-inches tall, with a 10-inch round top for the church’s preschool class — one for each student.
Grittner used scrap material to build the stools. He said Ryan Krueger from Krueger Construction donated wood from recent construction at Pierre’s Crab Shack, which provided the legs and crossbeams. The stool’s tops came from leftover plywood from the bastion roofs at Fort Volunteer in Fort Pierre. Grittner received some paint from the Pierre landfill’s recycle bin and some more from a paint store customer unhappy with the color’s tint.
Despite the minimal costs in construction, Grittner said each stool is built with love and care in his shop, where he cuts, bevels, sands, screws, nails and paints them. And they come with a lifetime guarantee.
It took Grittner several months to build all 24 stools, plus a taller stool for the teacher. Since the early 1980s, Grittner estimated he had made several hundred stools for kids — most going to neighborhood children or friends’ and relatives’ kids.
“While I was in grad school, I kind of had some designs I was working on for lampshades and stuff, but they kind of morphed into the stools after a while,” he said. “Yeah, I’ve been doing it for quite a while.”
Grittner, a scientist by trade, found building stools is a relaxing pastime. And he said the joy on a child’s face when they receive a stool that is their size to keep is what he loves the most.
“I just feel this kind of activity in lieu of Prozac, so it’s very relaxing,” Grittner said. “If I get a few minutes, I cut or sand or assemble or whatever. And then stuff may sit there for a day, a week, and then I’m back and working two or three at a time. I was pretty fortunate to get some really nice scrap wood for the legs and the crossbeams.”
The Ss. Peter and Paul’s preschool program is open to all children, with pre-kindergartners aged 4-5 attending Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 7:45-11 a.m. A preschool group of children 3-4 years old attend Thursdays and Fridays from 7:45-10:30 a.m.
Grittner said the teachers — Tiffany Sanchez, Ronda Karst and Jenny Babcock — teach both groups foundational academic skills, including counting, colors, the ABC’s and relation skills like respect, patience, sharing, listening and kindness.
Grittner recalled a toddler in Kansas with one of his stools pushed it around everywhere she went and playing on it.
“Including under the kitchen table,” he said. “Of course, the stool was short, she was short. She could just go right on in one end and out the other. I think the kids get a chance to use their imagination, and to me, that’s what childhood is about.”
