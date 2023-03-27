Lineman in Charge Steve Valland’s retirement party saw the summation of a career that spanned decades for the city of Pierre. Gathered at the city electric shop were friends and coworkers eager to celebrate Valland’s work for the department, which began in 1975.

“Four years after I was hired the union brought in safety and standards. I learned why in one year over 1,400 lineman died and 2,400 were injured. This resulted in too many families without fathers or others injured for life. As for myself, I can think of three times I could have died on the job,” Valland said.

Phil Torres |  605-224-7301 ext. 131

Reporter

Reporter Phil Torres received his Bachelor's degree from Kent State University. His work has appeared in the Associated Press and Washington Times.

