Lineman in Charge Steve Valland’s retirement party saw the summation of a career that spanned decades for the city of Pierre. Gathered at the city electric shop were friends and coworkers eager to celebrate Valland’s work for the department, which began in 1975.
“Four years after I was hired the union brought in safety and standards. I learned why in one year over 1,400 lineman died and 2,400 were injured. This resulted in too many families without fathers or others injured for life. As for myself, I can think of three times I could have died on the job,” Valland said.
Valland stresses the value of having a fully functional power grid, as well as the work that goes into it. “We have to run into dangerous situations to rescue people that have gotten hurt or injured or just the power being out from a storm. So we are always running into the fire, which is electricity, to try to get the power on. It could be to a hospital, it could be to a home, it could be to a business. But that is what I’ve done for 47 plus years,” Valland said.
Something he said that has changed noticeably over his career is electrical standards. “Standards and safety have changed the way we work together as a team. As I like to say how we co-labor with the police department,” Valland said.
Valland said God has called him to what he refers to as his personal “three b’s” which stand for belong, believe and become.
“I belong to a vision of keeping the power on in the city for 47 years. I belong to a wonderful woman who is willing to take my name for 40 plus years. And I’ve belonged to Jesus Christ for over 40 years,” Valland said.
“I believe that praying for myself and the people I work with will allow us all to go home safely at the end of the day. I believe my faith in the Lord Jesus Christ that in resurrection my sins have been paid for, that I have been forgiven and that I will be given eternal life. I have become a disciple of Jesus Christ and am looking forward to seeing what he has next for me to do,” he said.
Cory Schwartz has been working with Valland for 22 years and picked up some valuable information along the way. “He’s taught me a lot on how to be a better person. I enjoy working with Steve very well. He’s very knowledgeable, very experienced and just an all around very good man,” Schwartz said.
Landon Starks spent the last ten years working alongside Valland. “If anybody deserves to retire, it's Steve. He’s been in this industry for the last 47 years and he’s worked darn hard for every year. So it's great to have such a knowledgeable guy to be able to role model you on the ways things are supposed to be done in this career. So he certainly will be missed,” Starks said.
