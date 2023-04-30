Cooper Garnos 1

Cooper Garnos recently finished his 12th season as the Lyman boys basketball head coach. He led the Raiders to state tournament appearances in 1996 and 2021.

 Chesney Garnos

Cooper Garnos is this year’s guest speaker for The Capital Journal Best of Preps Awards set for May 15 at the Ramkota Hotel and Conference Center at 7 p.m., and it’s not hard to figure out why, given his impressive resume.

Multisport athlete, head coach, athletic director, teacher, principal, superintendent, South Dakota’s House and Senate Majority Whip — Garnos has worn many hats throughout his life.

Cooper Garnos 2

Cooper Garnos led Lyman boys basketball to its first state tournament appearance in 25 years in 2021, and the Raiders placed eighth.
Cooper Garnos 3

Cooper Garnos was the Lyman girls basketball head coach from 2012-14, and the Raiders placed seventh at the Class B State Tournament in his final season.
Cooper Garnos 4

Cooper Garnos, right, coaching for his alma mater Lyman High School.
Cooper Garnos 5

Cooper Garnos, left, his sons Cruz and Canyon, wife Mary Jo and daughter Chesney.

Was the information in this article useful?


Austin Nicholson | 605-224-7301 ext. 134

Tags

Assistant Sports Editor

Austin Nicholson graduated from Arizona State University with a bachelor's degree in sports journalism from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. He moved to Pierre in 2022 and is from Maryville, Tennessee.

Load comments