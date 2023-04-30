Cooper Garnos is this year’s guest speaker for The Capital Journal Best of Preps Awards set for May 15 at the Ramkota Hotel and Conference Center at 7 p.m., and it’s not hard to figure out why, given his impressive resume.
Multisport athlete, head coach, athletic director, teacher, principal, superintendent, South Dakota’s House and Senate Majority Whip — Garnos has worn many hats throughout his life.
“I feel blessed,” the Mitchell, SD native said. “I’ve definitely kept busy and had an opportunity to be in several different worlds — It’s all been very rewarding.”
From a young age, Garnos has always dreamt big while inspiring others to do the same.
“He was a person that really instilled in me this dreaming type of attitude where you really believe something could happen,” Keith Moore, who played varsity basketball with Garnos at Lyman High School and remains Cooper’s close friend, said.
Moore provided a prime example of Garnos’ turning-dreams-into-reality mentality when he shared a brief, yet foreshadowing moment with Cooper in middle school that Moore “will always remember.”
In 1979, Moore, Garnos and Cooper’s dad attended the Boys Basketball State “B” Championship Game between Armour and Beresford. The Nighthawks defeated the Watchdogs, 55-51, in overtime.
But what happened during the car ride home is what Moore remembers most about that day.
“We watched the game, and on the way home, (Cooper) said to me, ‘We're going to do that,’” Moore said. “And sure enough, we did.”
Just six years later, in their senior seasons at Lyman, they did just what Garnos predicted — play in the state championship game.
Garnos and Moore led the Raiders past the Salem Cubs — now known as McCook Central — 55-52 at Sioux Falls Arena to win the State B Championship, one of three boys basketball state titles in program history (1980, ‘85, ‘90).
Before its win over Salem, Lyman had beaten defending state champion Wakonda, 64-60, in the first round and Mobridge, 55-50, in the semifinals.
The Raiders finished the 1985 season undefeated in conference play and 24-1 overall. Their only loss came to Armour early in the year.
Garnos was named All-Tournament, Third Team All-State and First Team All-Western Athletic Conference. Moore earned All-State honors as well.
Cooper also saw time on the gridiron and track at Lyman. He played quarterback and defensive back and ran the 800 and 1,600-meter events for the Raiders.
But basketball was his “first true love.”
“That was something, my friends and my brother and I, we played year round,” Garnos said. “We always shot, we always played basketball. Even during the football season, even during track, we were playing basketball.”
Garnos fulfilled point guard and shooting guard duties for Lyman. Mike McDonald, the Raiders’ head coach from 1984-87, labeled Cooper as the team’s “floor general.”
“I trusted him to do what the team needed to do,” McDonald, who has been the Cambridge-Isanti (MN) boys basketball head coach since 1988, said. “He was probably that tough point guard that basically held everybody accountable.”
McDonald admitted that Garnos didn’t have the best physical traits. Instead, it was the intangibles that made Garnos special.
“Cooper was never blessed with a great amount of athleticism as a player. He wasn’t overly quick, he wasn’t overly tall,” McDonald said. “But it was that other stuff, that toughness, that leadership factor that probably allowed him to be successful as a high school guard.”
Garnos graduated from Lyman in ‘85 and had been recruited by Black Hills State University’s and Dakota Wesleyan University’s basketball programs. But Cooper chose the University of South Dakota, where he tried to make the Coyotes’ roster as a walk-on.
When that didn’t work out, Garnos went to BHSU briefly before returning to Vermillion. He walked-on at USD successfully this time and played for the Coyotes in 1987.
Garnos then decided to take a year off of school and later found his way to DWU. He played guard for the Tigers from ‘89-’91 and was a two-year starter and a team captain.
Garnos also made the South Dakota Intercollegiate Conference All-Tournament Team in his final year.
During his time at DWU, the Tigers had one of their more memorable seasons in program history in ‘89-’90. DWU, led by head coach Doug Martin, who coached Garnos at USD, went 10-0 in conference play 21-9 overall.
The Tigers finished as the SDIC champions along with South Dakota Tech (South Dakota School of Mines & Technology) and Sioux Falls College (University of Sioux Falls).
Garnos also helped them advance to regional play of the NAIA playoffs during his two seasons at DWU.
Wes Morgan, who played center for the Tigers from ‘87-’91, explained what it was like having Garnos as a teammate.
“He was just fun. He distributed (the ball), he was competitive as heck,” Morgan said. “We wanted to win, and he was a big part of that.”
Garnos also teamed up with Shawn Haley at DWU. The two played together back at USD, and Haley, who wore the Tigers uniform from ‘87-’90, watched Garnos win Lyman the state championship a few years earlier.
In fact, Haley is Cooper’s brother-in-law.
During a skiing trip in Colorado one spring, Haley’s girlfriend at the time introduced Garnos to her sister, Mary Jo. Cooper and Mary Jo would end up getting married and having three children — Chesney, Cruz and Canyon.
“I've always felt that bond with Cooper,” Haley said.
Garnos also played amateur basketball within the state for 22 years (1986-2011). He was a member of the Presho Wolves and was a part of three championship teams (2003, ‘08, ‘09).
After his collegiate basketball career, Garnos taught students at SF O’Gorman while also being a volunteer coach for Knights BBB and completing his master’s degree at SDSU. He earned an Education Specialist degree from USF as well.
Following his time at O’Gorman, Garnos returned home and began coaching and teaching at his high school alma mater. Cooper has coached the boys basketball, football track and golf teams at Lyman.
His first stint as the boys basketball head coach lasted from 1992-98. Garnos led the Raiders to the Class A State Championship Game in ‘96, where they fell to Douglas 54-52.
Garnos then decided it was time to try his hand in politics. He served on the South Dakota Legislature for 13 years (1998-2011), eight years in the State House and five years in the Senate.
Garnos had leadership roles as a Majority Whip in both the House and Senate, and he oversaw the Education and Taxation Committees.
“It was just one of those things that I think all the perfect things were in place to at least give it a try,” Garnos said.
His father served on the state’s boards of education, which is partly why he “always had an interest” fulfilling this role.
Chesney Garnos was left inspired by her father’s sudden career change.
“It kind of made me think anything was possible for myself,” she said. “If I want to go do something, if I ever want to run for office, I can run for office. If I want to be the point guard of the basketball team — so I think that type of attitude. Like if you work really hard, and you have a good attitude, then shoot your shot. That's kind of what he's instilled in all of us.”
After more than a decade of service, Cooper Garnos returned to coaching. He led the Lyman girls basketball program from 2012-14, and his final season was a special one.
The Raiders placed seventh at the State B Tournament — their first state tournament appearance in 25 years.
“I really believe looking back, I don't think we would have made (the state tournament) without him or our assistant coach Brittany Reuman,” Chesney Garnos said. “Him and Brittany Reuman know basketball like no one else — I don't think it would have been possible to make it to the state tournament without both of them as coaches.”
Garnos explained what it meant to play in the state tournament with her dad as the head coach.
“Especially now looking back, it's very special,” she said. “I'm very proud, and I am very grateful that I got to have that shared experience with my dad.”
When asked to describe her father as a coach, Garnos said he was very “energetic” and “efficient.”
“He always kind of perfected the two-hour practice. Practices didn't often run longer than two hours, which I think would surprise people,” she said.
Cooper Garnos said it was “important” to have the opportunity to coach his daughter.
Garnos moved to Wall for an educational position, where he would remain for four years before returning to Lyman once again.
“Coop” then began coaching the Raiders boys basketball program for the first time since ‘98. In 2021, he led his son, Cruz, and Lyman to an eighth-place finish at the state tournament.
“I don't use this word a lot, but it was extraordinary,” Cruz Garnos said of experiencing the state tournament with his father. “When you're so passionate about something you do, and you love doing what you're doing — When you almost make it to the top, it's great.”
Cruz, who played forward for the Raiders, said not only did his father treat his players “equally,” but he also encouraged them during the good and bad times.
“The thing I probably remember most is just how happy he'd be after we'd win games. And even if we'd lose, he always would lift us up,” Cruz Garnos said. “He was always gonna be there for us.”
And according to Haley, Cooper hasn’t changed much from his playing days since moving to the sidelines.
“I just get a kick out of watching him coach because he coaches like he used to play. He's almost more intense than the guys he's coached,” Haley said.
Cruz can speak from experience.
“When it came game time, he was your sixth man on the floor,” Garnos said. “The assistant coaches, Sean McClanahan and Matt Collins, they'd have to pull him back in because he's at about half court yelling at us, telling us to run plays and stuff like that.”
But this intensity comes with good intentions, as Haley noted.
“His love, not only for the game but for his players, wanting them to succeed on and off the court. I think it is evident by just how he goes after it — and in life, period,” Haley said.
While coaching at Lyman, Garnos has racked up over 200 wins. He finished with a 33-39 record with the girls program and currently sits at 170-76 as the boys head coach.
“I think over the years, in retrospect, it’s really been a pretty neat thing,” Garnos said of coaching at his alma mater. “When I look back (as the boys basketball coach), I’m coaching some of the kids of some of my first players that I had back in the 90s. So that’s kind of neat, I guess, to reflect on that and know that maybe you’re going on to your second generation (of players).”
And McDonald couldn’t be more pleased with what his former guard has done with the Raiders’ basketball programs.
“I’m just proud of what Cooper is doing at Lyman,” McDonald said. “Cooper has always been a winner. Ever since I’ve known him, he’s always been a winner in my eyes.”
Overall, Garnos has been in the South Dakota public school system for over 30 years. He’s fulfilled the roles of teacher, coach, principal, superintendent and athletic director in the Lyman and Wall School Districts.
“Now, being reflective in my mid-50s, I think what you remember the most is the relationships because that is what goes on and on,” Garnos said. “So it’s more the people that I remember, whether it was coaching a student-athlete, meeting different leaders, governors, etc. in the legislature.”
“And just, you know, even going back to high school — this building of relationships, knowing those people, that’s probably been the real treasure of it all,” he added.
Haley noted that Cooper’s “personable,” “inviting” and “approachable” personality has led Garnos to success wherever he has gone.
“I think that's why he's been successful in the legislature and why he's been successful as an educator and as a coach,” Haley said. “Anywhere we’d go, it just seems like people know him and can approach him and can talk to him.”
“I just think he's a good human being, and he'll go out of his way to help his former teammates, as well as his players now and his students throughout his career,” Haley added.
But nearly ten years ago, Garnos’ story took an unforeseen turn that changed his perspective on life.
During his annual summer biking trip to the Rocky Mountains with his brother and some friends, Garnos had a “sniffle.”
“I thought maybe I had a cold coming on,” he said.
As a result, Garnos went to the doctor to see what these cold-like symptoms could be. And because the trip was scheduled for 10 days, the doctors wanted to reevaluate Garnos’ blood tests.
That’s when they found something odd.
“One of the red flags that came back was that I had a very low platelet count, and that kind of set things into motion,” Garnos said. “I felt fine. I had just literally rode 40 miles the day before.”
Three weeks later, while visiting local clinics back in South Dakota, Garnos was diagnosed with mantle cell lymphoma.
Mantle cell lymphoma (MCL), according to the National Institute of Health’s National Library of Medicine, is a “rare subtype of B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma” that occurs in every one to 200,000 people and encompasses nearly “five percent of all non-Hodgkin’s lymphomas.”
“When I reflect on that, nothing really stands out to me, (in terms of) having symptoms,” Garnos said.
After being diagnosed, Garnos spent the next three years receiving multiple chemotherapy treatments. Cooper said the cancer is currently in remission, and “everything is going well.”
But he noted that there’s a chance the cancer can return.
“Compared to some other blood cancers, it can be more likely to come back. That's the way it was explained (to me),” Garnos said.
The NIH’s National Library of Medicine labels MCL as a “largely incurable disease with a median overall survival (OS) ranging from 1.8 to 9.4 years.”
“It certainly makes you look through a different lens, maybe, a shorter-term lens of ‘Don’t put things off. Do the things that you want to do,’” Garnos said. “In the bigger picture, love people, care for people. Try not to waste any time because you just don’t know.”
Cooper remains as the Raiders boys basketball and currently resides on his family farm near Presho. His wife works for the State of South Dakota as a county nurse for Lyman County.
“I’m very thankful where I'm at right now,” Garnos said. “Hopefully, what I'll share, too, with people, is try to get the most out of everything. I always try to reflect each and every day to just be grateful for what a person has.”
In just over two weeks, Garnos will take center stage as the Best of Preps guest speaker. He said he speaks publicly on occasion.
“It’s something I enjoy doing,” Garnos said.
Garnos clearly has had quite the journey, and he hopes to inspire those in attendance on May 15.
“Hopefully, what I can do is to tell my story and my experiences and what I've learned over the years, not only as a player but as a coach,” Garnos said. “And, hopefully, I can relate that to the students, especially, and the crowd that will be there.”
