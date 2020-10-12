Brandon Hughes, Fort Pierre, restrictions on sunscreening devices on windshields, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.

Bailey Moret, Sheldon, Iowa, speeding on other roadways, operator assures passengers ages 5-18 wear seat belts, $64 fines, $68.50 costs.

Andrew Alban, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $19 fine, $68.50 costs.

Laura Bowman, Pierre, failure to make proper stop at intersection, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.

Ryan Baumgart, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, seat belt violation, $84 fines, $68.50 costs.

Joseph Reints, Chancellor, speeding on other roadways, $19 fine, $68.50 costs.

Kyle Bordeaux, Pierre, driving under the influence-1st offense, 360 days in jail suspended, suspended, 1 year of unsupervised probation, license revoked for 30 days, pay attorney fees, $236.50 costs.

George Finlay, Pierre, no driver’s license, $54 fine, $66 costs.

Wyatt Grannes, Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.

Carla Michalek, Lower Brule, failure to make proper stop at intersection, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.

Austin Doll, Pierre, left-turning vehicle failing to yield right-of-way, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.

Chad Preheim, Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.

Alicia Reese, Spearfish, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.

Gerald Steiner, Rothsay, Minnesota, speeding on other roadways, $79 fine, $68.50 costs.

Michael Sellers, Inman, Nebraska, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Riley Rinehart, Highmore, seat belt violation, $25 fine.

James Larvie, Pierre, panhandling/begging, 15 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 6 months, do not consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana or frequent any bars/establishments selling primarily alcohol for 6 months, $68.50 costs.

Wesley Hammond, Mitchell, disorderly conduct, entering or refusing to leave property after notice, 150 days in jail with 149 days suspended and credit for 1 day, abide by law for 1 year, do not consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana or frequent any bars/establishments selling primarily alcohol for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $300 fines, $155 costs.

Robin Shortbull, Pierre, entering or refusing to leave property after notice, 100 days in jail with 95 days suspended and credit for 3 days, abide by law for 1 year, $200 fine, $86.50 costs.

Machela Fast Horse, Okreek, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of two ounces or less of marijuana, 30 days in jail with 29 days suspended and credit for 1 day, abide by law for 6 months, do not consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana or frequent any bars/establishments selling primarily alcohol for 6 months, $300 fines, $155 costs.

Marilyn Roberts, Columbus, Ohio, speeding on other roadways, $19 fine, $68.50 costs.

Michael Walker, Prescott, Arizona, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.

Shianne Hogue, Brookings, speeding on other roadways, $79 fine, $68.50 costs.

Christopher Oblinger, Kansas City, Kansas, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.

Chastyn Waloke, Cherry Creek, disorderly conduct, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.

Kimberly Rich, Pierre, unauthorized ingestion of controlled substance/drug in Schedules I or II, 5 years in penitentiary with 2 years suspended and credit for 119 days, pay attorney fees, $106.50 costs.

Mary Weinheimer, Pierre, speeding on a state highway, $79 fine, $78.50 costs.

Heather Levy, Mountain View, California, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, $204 fine, $78.50 costs.

Joan Rogotzke, Rapid City, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.

Matthew DeBoer, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.

Robert Gordon, Pierer, seat belt violation, $25 fine.

Philip Grapatin, Cedarburg, Wisconsin, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.

