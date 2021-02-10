Governor Kristi Noem and legislative majority leaders have announced a plan to implement Initiated Measure 26, which legalized medicinal marijuana in South Dakota, one year later than originally planned. IM 26 was approved by a 70% majority of voters during the November election and was set to become law on July 1 of this year.
“We are working diligently to get IM 26 implemented safely and correctly,” Noem said in a news release. “The feasibility of getting this program up and running well will take additional time. I am thankful to our legislative leaders for helping make sure that we do this right.”
The change is tied to an amendment to House Bill 1100, a hoghouse bill introduced by House Speaker Spencer Gosch, R-Glenham, for establishing criteria regarding marijuana. The proposed amendment by Gosch would focus on modifying the medical marijuana program rather than recreational, which was struck down as unconstitutional by a Circuit Court judge on Monday.
Under the new plan, an interim committee would be created to come up with and recommend policies before 2022’s legislative session. According to Cannabis Public Policy Consulting, a group of industry experts the state consulted with, a successful implementation of medical marijuana has not been seen in the eight-month time frame the initiated measure requires, and some states have needed two or more years to implement a program successfully.
The state posits that by adding more flexibility to the implementation timeline, legislators can address policy concerns and other rules related to IM 26.
“Our Senate leadership fully supports the effort to properly implement a workable medical marijuana program,” Senate Majority Leader Gary Cammack, R-Union Center, said in a news release. “We will honor the voters’ wishes.”
“There is no doubt that IM 26 passed in South Dakota, and it is fully our intention to honor the will of the voters,” House Majority Leader Kent Peterson, R-Salem, said in a release. “Based upon the experiences of other states, we know that it takes time to start implementing a safe and workable program. We will get the job done.”
Delaying the program is not a convincing solution for all legislators.
“The delay is unacceptable. We’ve seen how this worked on implementation of the hemp program and there’s still no hemp in the ground, so I have no confidence that one year is going to make a difference. Over 70% of voters approved this measure and it’s our job to make sure it’s implemented whether we personally like it or not,” Senate Minority Leader Troy Heinert, D-Mission, told the Capital Journal.
“The people spoke loudly and clearly in favor of medical marijuana. The legislature should move to carry out that as quickly as possible. There is no convincing justification for delaying this for a year,” said Senate Minority Whip Reynold Nesiba, D-Sioux Falls.
Proponents of legalization say the decision to delay implementation is a mistake.
"A one-year delay to implementation of medical marijuana would be harmful to patients and disrespectful to the people of South Dakota. Measure 26 was fully vetted and approved by over 70% of South Dakota voters on Election Day. The policy is detailed and based on best practices from other states. The legislature does not need to change Measure 26 — we wrote a complete policy. All they need to do is respect the will of the people and allow the state to implement a medical marijuana program for qualifying patients,” said Melissa Mentele, executive director of New Approach South Dakota, an advocacy group for legalization of medicinal marijuana in the state.
“Measure 26 is not a new bill as some would like us to believe. Measure 26 has been discussed in SD for the past 6 years, It was legislatively sponsored in its entirety twice, has been discussed in the media locally and nationally, hundreds of speaking events, public testimony, booth spaces, debates and town halls have discussed this bill in detail. Thousands of volunteer hours have gone into making IM26 a reality for patients,” Mentele said.
She added that voters knew what they were voting for and an overwhelming number of people supported it during the November 2020 election, and asked voters to contact their legislators to tell them not to support delaying patients’ access to medicinal pot.
