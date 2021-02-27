Don Zeller walked into the offices of the Capital Journal on Friday expecting to be honored as one of three finalists for 2021 Citizen of the Year. It wasn’t long before he discovered he was the winner.
Zeller was among more than 50 people nominated from Pierre and the surrounding area for the Capital Journal’s first Citizen of the Year, which will become an annual event.
“You have been an amazing public servant and it’s an honor to know you,” Fort Pierre Mayor Gloria Hanson said.
Pierre Mayor Steve Harding called Zeller, “a great neighbor to Central South Dakota.”
Despite all the strong nominations, Publisher Jeffrey Hartley said Zeller was a clear pick to receive the inaugural award.
Zeller, the father of three daughters, has a reputation as pitching in, getting things done and initiating projects. His volunteer efforts include the South Dakota Discovery Center, Fort Pierre Historic Preservation Commission, Habitat for Humanity and projects for individuals and groups in need.
“Whenever something needs to be done, we call Don,” said Sandra Kangas, secretary of the board for the Pierre Senior Center. Zeller is the board vice president.
Zeller said he’s not a fan of computer games or daytime television and that has helped push him out the door to find somebody to help during retirement.
“I grew up in a small town where everybody helped everybody else, so I just wanted to keep on the tradition,” he told a reporter earlier this year. That story is included in the Capital Journal’s annual Progress edition, published Feb. 27, and available in home-delivered copies and at several places around the community.
