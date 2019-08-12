The Federal Communications Commission has authorized nearly $4.9 million in funding over the next decade to expand broadband to 892 unserved homes and businesses in South Dakota, part of the fourth wave of support from last year’s Connect America Fund Phase II auction.
According to the FCC news release, the provider, Midcontinent Communications, will begin receiving funding later this month.
Nationwide, the FCC authorized over $121 million in funding over the next decade to expand broadband to 36,579 unserved rural homes and businesses in 16 states in today’s wave of funding.
“As we continue to authorize funds to expand broadband in rural America, I see the benefits for rural residents who live all across the country, from lands in Wyoming to mountain communities in Appalachia, from the Great Plains to the Pacific Northwest, and from the Texas Panhandle to northern Minnesota,” said FCC Chairman Ajit Pai. “In South Dakota, this round of funding takes another step toward closing the digital divide, providing access to digital opportunity to nearly 900 more unserved rural homes and businesses.”
The amount of support over 10 years totals $4,880,611 will affect a total of 892 homes and businesses served. The minimum speed is to be 100/20 megabits per second (mbps). The counties receiving expanded services, the amount of support, and the number of homes and businesses served, are:
- Beadle, $2,860,601, 472
- Codington, $311,061, 73
- Davison, $594,901, 157
- Grant, $89,951, 22
- Hamlin, $11,105, 1
- Hanson, $422,297, 109
- Minnehaha, $11,105, 1
- Moody, $579,589, 57
Providers must build out to 40 percent of the assigned homes and businesses in the areas won in a state within three years. Buildout must increase by 20 percent in each subsequent year, until complete buildout is reached at the end of the sixth year.
The Connect America Fund Phase II auction last year allocated $1.488 billion nationwide in support to expand broadband to more than 700,000 unserved rural homes and small businesses over the next 10 years. It is part of a broader effort by the FCC to close the digital divide in rural America. On August 1, the FCC proposed taking its biggest single step to date toward closing the rural digital divide by establishing the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund, which would direct up to $20.4 billion to expand broadband in unserved rural areas.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.