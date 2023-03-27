Monica Baumeister
Monica Baumeister

Monica Marie Herold Ehlers Baumeister was born July 8, 1938, in Mitchell, SD, to biological parents Lawrence Paulson and Doris A. Billings. She was adopted August 8, 1938, by John & Marie Herold of Dimock, SD. As John said, "We got to hand pick our girl, everyone else has to take what they get." While growing up, the family lived in Dimock, Chadron, Martin, Belle Fourche and Philip before John & Marie opened a grocery store in Kennebec. When the store burned, John & Marie moved to Presho.

