Monica Baumeister

Monica Marie Herold Ehlers Baumeister was born July 8, 1938, in Mitchell, SD, to biological parents Lawrence Paulson and Doris A. Billings. She was adopted August 8, 1938, by John & Marie Herold of Dimock, SD. As John said, "We got to hand pick our girl, everyone else has to take what they get." While growing up, the family lived in Dimock, Chadron, Martin, Belle Fourche and Philip before John & Marie opened a grocery store in Kennebec. When the store burned, John & Marie moved to Presho.
In 1954, Monica met her husband Walt when he came into the grocery store to buy supplies for a chivaree. They married June 30, 1956, shortly after her Kennebec High School graduation and moved to the Ehlers family farm sixteen miles north of Presho. Four girls were born to this union: Kim, Angela, Linda and Becky. Walt and Monica divorced in 1978.
Monica moved to Spearfish where she met Vern Baumeister and married October 14, 1987. They made their home in Rapid City where they were active in American Legion & Auxiliary, The Forty & Eight, Moose, and supported Post 320 baseball. To be closer to family, they moved to Pierre in 2011, during the Missouri River flooding. Taylor became especially close to Grandpa Vern and Grandma.
In adulthood, a portion of her seventeen biological siblings connected with Monica. Several surprised her by their attendance at her 80th birthday party.
After Vern died February 15, 2018, Monica moved to Lincoln Apartments where she lived until her death. Andraya and Ella enjoyed visiting and helping Great-grandma. Kim became a devoted caretaker with the onset of Alzheimers.
Monica's cookies and bars were well-known and sought by family and friends. Grandkids looked forward to the boot boxes of assorted cookies, bars, and quick breads that would arrive in the mail.
Monica is survived by her daughters: Kim (Rod) Dowling, Angela (Dennis Scott) Ehlers, Linda (Larry) Stuckenbroker and Becky (Wes Moore) Diehm; niece Jackie White and nephew Jim (Liz) White. Much-loved grandchildren are: Dustin (Kayla) Dowling, Jarrod (Heather) Stuckenbroker, Natasha Dowling Doolittle, Jessica (Kelsey) Fossing, Eric Diehm, Randi (Joey Boyer) Diehm, Jaclyn (Jason) DeWall, Jeff (Michelle) Stuckenbroker, Nikki (Justin) Collins, Dylan (Susan) Dowling, Kelli (John) Tassler, and Taylor (Shyanne Siedel) Dowling. Great-grandchildren are: Ciera Visker, Andraya "Pickles" Dowling, Damian Abrahamson, Ella Dowling, Conway Collins, Memphis "MJ" Diehm, Elijah Fossing, Tavian Stuckenbroker, Jorgia DeWall, Jamyson Doolittle, Olivia & Lydia Fossing, Chevi Diehm, Xavian Stuckenbroker, Kendall Dowling, Josianna DeWall, Jaxx Collins, Kensley Dowling, Nova Collins, Josiah DeWall, Jayr Boyer, and Parker Stuckenbroker. Bonus grandchildren and great-grandchildren made her life full.
Preceding her in death were her parents John & Marie and Lawrence & Doris, foster sister Betty Hogan White Bone, husbands Walt & Vern, granddaughter Andrea, great-granddaughter Harper, niece Jayne White Todd and in-laws Alma Ehlers Mueller and Robert Ehlers.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 1, 2023, at Christ the King Catholic Church in Presho. A rosary will take place at 11 a.m. with visitation from 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. at the church. Interment will take place at Holy Angels Cemetery in Presho. The service can be viewed at http://www.isburgfuneralchapels.com.
