Both sides of the river in the capital area schools partook in celebrating Dr. Seuss’s birthday and Read Across America Week, March 2-5. All four elementary schools in the area, as well as Oahe Child Development Center, participated in daily activities like wearing crazy socks, wearing pajamas, and wearing thinking caps on specific school days. At Oahe Head Start on Tuesday, the children were treated to green eggs and ham at both the Capitol and Irwin locations. Dr. Seuss Day and the Read Across America is an annual event created by the National Education Association in 1997 to encourage children to read and become more excited about reading in general.

