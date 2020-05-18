Stanley County Schools officials committed 35 individuals to adulthood during the weekend and paraded them in the backs of vehicles around Fort Pierre to show them off.
The SCHS senior class of 2020 completed what every senior class before them has done, except with a twist: the COVID-19 twist.
Tango.
Game of good news, bad news.
However COVID-19 is viewed, seniors, in high school or college completed a task this year with far more obstacles than usual.
But they did it. They graduated.
The normal graduation function is in Parkview Auditorium. Not this year because it is an enclosed space.
Therefore, school officials rescheduled it for the football field. Not there, not this year, either, because the field was too muddy.
One thing seniors will have down is the Marine adage, mantra for some, “adapt and overcome.”
With a muddy field, the ceremony was adeptly moved and set up for the Parkview Auditorium parking lot.
Seats for the 35 seniors were spread to both sides of a microphoned podium roughly in the middle of the lot, with at least six feet between every senior’s designated seat.
The only people who were not able to be six feet apart were some of the observing family members gathered to watch their loved ones graduate.
Along with a program and flowers, each seat had a confetti cannon. Instead of tossing everyone’s caps after, and the ensuing not-so-socially distant retrieval of the caps, Principal James Cutshaw had a different idea.
After the graduates received their diplomas and shot their cannons, they found their families for hugs and loaded up for the parade with Fort Pierre Engine 1 in the lead around town.
Folks gathered along the road and at the corners of intersections to cheer, wave and yell as graduates and their families drove by smiling, cheering, honking, with some even shedding some happy tears.
