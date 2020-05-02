On Friday night, members of the Pierre and Fort Pierre communities participate in "Light Up The Sky."
Organizers said the event recognized those who are affected by COVID-19, whether they are sick, have family members who are sick, are working to provide care in the medical field, or otherwise impacted by the coronavirus.
"Shine for those who are sick and for those who are on the front lines, providing critical care. Shine a light for our decision makers who are in uncharted territory. Shine support for our student who will finish this year at home and for their teachers making continual adjustments and working long hours to make sure learning continues. Shine strength for those working from home, and those who do not have the option to work from home. Shine hope for those are feeling despair and loss," organizers stated on Facebook.
