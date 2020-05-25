It is one for the history books.
Not many people get to graduate high school during a pandemic, Pierre School District Superintendent Dr. Kelly Glodt said.
From the inside of T.F. Riggs Theatre, it does not take away from the importance of the moment just because everyone isn’t face-to-face, he said.
This piece is just the tip of the iceberg for the T.F. Riggs High School class of 2020. It was prerecorded earlier in the week and can be viewed on Oahe T.V. online.
Logistically, how does a school with nearly 200 graduates distribute diplomas in a socially distanced present? Plan A went out the window months ago because of COVID-19, while strategies employed in Stanley County would not accommodate the larger crowd that comes with Riggs High School.
Eventually, officials settled on a drive-by ceremony.
On Memorial Day weekend, Sunday, May 24 to be exact, the senior class of 2020 from T.F. Riggs High School in Pierre conducted an outside and socially distanced drive-by graduation and hat-toss ceremony.
The class was divided into groups of 15, with each group then given a rally time and point. Participants then lined up in their cars and proceeded into the eastern parking lot at the front of the school.
Graduates dismounted their vehicles one at a time, some in sneakers, some in high-heeled platform sneakers, loafers and boots. All had smiles, however, as they each received their diplomas and stood atop a small stage for local photographer Brandon Campea to capture the moment of the graduates tossing their caps.
After a test run earlier in the week, it took only around 40 seconds per student, Campea said before the first cars arrived.
The sneakers were as unique as the cars the young adults arrived in, but again, the smiles, cheers, and honks of applause from all the cars in earshot as each student was announced upon their official reception of diplomas.
One graduate, Hunter Martell is going to Black Hills State University for accounting, she said as she waited with a smile in her car for her turn.
"At least they are trying,” Martel said. “It’s better than nothing. It’s very different. It’s not what I would have pictured, but it’s nice, I guess. It’s nice.”
Another smile, and projected future math teacher for middle and high school students was graduate McKayla Gunderson.
“I guess it really shows that no matter what different situations we all go through that we can come out stronger than before,” Gunderson said. “We can all become a better selves.”
Gunderson is going to Dakota Wesleyan University in Mitchell for secondary math education.
Graduation ceremonies around the country in 2020 were not what anyone thought they would be one year ago, with the situation in Pierre being no different.
Glodt’s advice aired online in the graduation ceremony.
“Make the best of situations,” Glodt said. “It’s very easy to see the negative or challenging parts about it. Challenges are not always bad, so make the best of the situation. Look for the silver lining, 'cause they are always there. We’re going to learn. We are going to be stronger because of those challenges.”
The class of 2020 from Riggs high has extra significance for Glodt, he said. Graduates were special because they were his first class of kindergartners when he joined the Pierre School District.
Unsure if they would remember the pep talk he gave to them on their first day of school more than 12 years ago, Glodt told graduates “they have achieved some unbelievable things.”
Things are not always under as much control as one might enjoy, such as the situation the world faces because of COVID-19. Glodt told graduates to make the most of their opportunities and to make life’s challenges learning experiences.
