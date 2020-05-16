During the SARS-COV-2 virus pandemic for the disease called COVID-19, there are probably too many heroes to properly honor. However, one group of professionals is truly the frontline and biggest heroes of the crowd of heroes.

These include hospital staff, nurses and doctors. They are first responders such as police officers, firefighters and ambulance technicians.

To again bring attention to their challenge, the U.S. Air Force pulled the chalks off the tires of some birds and went for a little jaunt around South Dakota on Saturday afternoon. 

Saturday, May 16, the South Dakota Air National Guard Fighting Lobos 114th Fighter Wing flew to nine areas of the state for a flyover of each.

They went from their base in Sioux Falls to Brookings, then Watertown, to Aberdeen, to Pierre, Huron, Mitchell, Yankton, Vermillion and back to Sioux Falls.

“The flyovers will serve to salute and show appreciation for healthcare workers, first responders and other essential personnel working on the frontlines to combat COVID-19 while demonstrating the Air National Guard’s continued readiness,” a release from the squadron said.

Traveling at any speed, but Saturday afternoon and despite the clouds, moving at subsonic speeds, a few hundred feet above the ground, the F-16 Eagle is an impressive piece of machinery to observe.

Tags

Load comments