During the SARS-COV-2 virus pandemic for the disease called COVID-19, there are too many heroes to properly honor. However, some professionals stand out from the others in the crowd of heroes.
These include hospital staff members, nurses and doctors. They are first responders, such as police officers, firefighters and ambulance technicians.
To again highlight their challenge, the U.S. Air Force pulled the chalks off the tires of some birds and went for a little jaunt around South Dakota on Saturday.
Saturday, May 16, the South Dakota Air National Guard Fighting Lobos 114th Fighter Wing flew to nine areas of the state for a flyover of each.
They went from their base in Sioux Falls to Brookings, then Watertown, to Aberdeen, to Pierre, Huron, Mitchell, Yankton, Vermillion and back to Sioux Falls.
At Avera Hospital in Pierre, crowds of those observing social distancing formed around the backs of their parked vehicles on both the east and west sides of the parking lots, as some employees were able to sneak outside for a peak.
One woman with her face shield and surgical mask still on came outside to watch.
“This is very meaningful,” Deann Randall from radiology said.
She wasn’t the only professional hero to make it outside.
Lt. Colonel Chad Carda, a flight surgeon from the Air National Guard Sioux Falls and part of the unit flying, he said. He was receiving updates on the squadron’s progress as members advanced across the state in F-16s from his squadron mates.
Carda is also a surgeon at Avera Hospital.
“The flyovers will serve to salute and show appreciation for health care workers, first responders and other essential personnel working on the frontlines to combat COVID-19, while demonstrating the Air National Guard’s continued readiness,” a release from the squadron said.
Traveling at any speed -- but Saturday afternoon and despite the clouds, moving at subsonic speeds, a few hundred feet above the ground -- the F-16 Eagle is an impressive piece of machinery to observe.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.