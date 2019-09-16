Edwin Swallow, who was serving life sentences for killing and man and his daughter in 1982 in Rapid City, died Sunday, Sept. 15, in the state prison in Sioux Falls after an illness, according to Michael Winder, prison spokesman in Pierre.
Swallow, 60 when he died, was sentenced in 1986 for the April 8, 1982, shotgun murders of Conrad Wilson and Cynthia Wilson in their Rapid City home in a drug-related case.
Conrad Wilson had been dealing illegal drugs for five years but his daughter, Cynthia, was not involved in that, according to the state Supreme Court, which denied an appeal from Swallow in 1987.
Swallow was sentenced to life in prison without parole for the murder of Cynthia and life in prison for the killing of her father.
Swallow’s sentences were ordered to begin after he completed a 46-year sentence he was serving in Texas at the time of his 1986 trial.
Swallow’s confederate in the case, Walter Wendell, was sentenced to 65 years in prison for his role in the murders. He was released from the state prison in April, 10, 2015, having completed his sentence, according to prison records. Most state prison inmates today serve a fraction of their original sentence based on state guidelines and their criminal record; state sentencing guidelines and practices also were different in 1986 compared with today’s guidelines.
