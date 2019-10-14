South Dakota State flags and the U.S. flags wave occasionally in a gentle autumn breeze across the Missouri River on the U.S. Highway 14 Bridge between Fort Pierre and Pierre Monday, Oct. 14, to help celebrate Native Americans' Day in South Dakota. The flags are flown under the sponsorship of the Pierre-Fort Pierre Exchange Club. The Exchange Club has posted flags on the Lt. Cmdr. John C. Waldron Bridge since 2006 for various holidays. The bridge, built in 1960, is set to be replaced in 2023 by a new bridge with a little help of a $13 million federal grant from the Department of Transportation.
