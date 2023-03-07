United Methodists in South and North Dakota have a new bishop, Bishop Lanette Plambeck.

This month, gatherings are being held across North and South Dakota for people to come and meet Bishop Plambeck. “I think what people will discover is that I am very incarnational in the sense of being on the ground with the people. So my leadership is not from a far away place, speaking down to a people I don’t know,” Plambeck said.

