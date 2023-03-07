“I love our God, and I love the United Methodist Church,” said Bishop Plambeck in a release. “I wasn’t born in it but was called to it, and I believe to the very depth of who I am that our very best years are ahead of us, right here, right now.”
“I love our God, and I love the United Methodist Church,” said Bishop Plambeck in a release. “I wasn’t born in it but was called to it, and I believe to the very depth of who I am that our very best years are ahead of us, right here, right now.”
United Methodists in South and North Dakota have a new bishop, Bishop Lanette Plambeck.
This month, gatherings are being held across North and South Dakota for people to come and meet Bishop Plambeck. “I think what people will discover is that I am very incarnational in the sense of being on the ground with the people. So my leadership is not from a far away place, speaking down to a people I don’t know,” Plambeck said.
As the United Methodist Church moves toward becoming more LGBTQ-friendly, a small percentage of churches have begun to leave the denomination.
Plambeck is working to get in front of those in the Dakotas-Minnesota tri-state area. “There is a group of United Methodists that are separating themselves, actually on both edges. So on one edge, there’s this word called non-compatible, and there are people whose belief is that the theology that they hold is the only correct theology. And that’s very traditional and very progressive. The majority of United Methodists, so we are a very large denomination. The last time I looked I think we have 1,100 churches separating, which is a really small amount actually. But we’re experiencing a higher percentage here in the Dakotas proportionally,” Plambeck said.
The central office for professional staff and ministry for United Methodists in North and South Dakota is located at Mitchell. There are 240 congregations and 35,000 church members in the conference. “There are some that, because of that word incompatibility, they chose to break away. And we truly do bless them in that. We want them to do God’s work,” Plambeck said.
Plambeck was ordained an elder in the Iowa Conference in 2005. She earned her B.A. from Morningside University in Religious Studies and Political Science. In 2001, Bishop Lanette completed a Master of Divinity degree with an emphasis in evangelism at Saint Paul School of Theology in Kansas City. “I guess I kinda came with a plan. It was to get to know the people, to hear their hopes, their dreams, their places of pain but also to see the possibility,” Plambeck said.
After serving as an Intelligence Analyst in the United States Army, she worked as an executive and therapist for person-centered agencies.
“My parents were fairly certain I had lost my mind, and yet they understood,” Plambeck said during her sermon.
“We’re just very excited to welcome Bishop Lanette. It’s been a long two years without a resident bishop here and we are just very excited to have her leadership,” said Rev. Teresa Whetsel, currently serving at the United Methodist Church in Miller. “What I hope more than anything is that through this time of turmoil in our denomination, that she is able to provide that steadiness and calmness that can bring us together and stop all of the division,” Whetsel said.
Plambeck began a two-year term on January first of this year. In the U.S., bishops in The UMC are elected to serve for life.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.