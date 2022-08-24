News Briefs

City promotes, hires employees
Pierre City Commission during its Tuesday meeting promoted street department maintenance worker Korina Deal to sign and marking technician. Korina will be paid $42,593 annually.
The commissioners also hired Trent Adams and Dana Heyd as street department maintenance workers, both at $38,589 a year; Shiann Haupert as an emergency services communications officer at $40,540 annually; and Shean Lauing as an airport operations/maintenance technician at $47,014 a year.
CAUW welcomes board members
The Capital Area United Way appointed Amy Dalton with First Dakota National Bank, Lance Bertram with Max Strat and Kim Malsam-Rysdon with Avera to three-year terms on the board.
New student board members include Morgan Johnson and Isabelle Weller, both attending T.F. Riggs High School. They will serve until they graduate.
Additional board members are sought. If interested, an application is available at www.capareaunitedway.org.
The Capital Area United Way is a nonprofit supporting 17 nonprofit agencies in Pierre and Fort Pierre.
Pierre Commission OKs parade street closure
On Tuesday, the Pierre City Commission agreed to closing Broadway and Highland avenues, Pleasant Drive and Pierre Street for the T.F. Riggs High School Homecoming Parade on Sept. 15.
The parade will start at 6:30 p.m. in the high school parking lot.
This year’s homecoming theme is “T.F. Riggs got game.”
Pierre hires airport project consultant
On Tuesday, the Pierre City Commission contracted with KLJ Engineering to oversee a runway resurfacing project at Pierre Regional Airport.
Airport Manager Cameron Howard said KLJ will receive $920,000 to assist with construction administration, material testing, surveying, FAA paperwork and more. The city will contribute 2.5 percent toward KLJ’s contract for the federally funded project.
Commissioners in July awarded Fort Pierre-based Morris Inc. a $6.5 million contract to resurface one of two runways at the airport. The project’s expected cost was $8.1 million.
The city received a $6.7 million FAA Airport Improvement Grant, but must contribute 2.5 percent for the project’s cost.
Howard expects the runway to be closed for most of 2023. The project will involve milling and resurfacing. All air traffic will use the other runway.
Pierre buys street work, landfill dozer
On Tuesday, the Pierre City Commission voted to buy a 2023 John Deere bulldozer for street work and the landfill.
The dozer will be purchased from RDO Equipment in Sioux Falls for $322,206. The city expects to take delivery in January or February.
Nine cases of COVID in Pierre schools
As of Monday, Pierre School District reported six COVID-19 cases among its students and three among its staff.
The school district will continue to provide free COVID-19 tests to all families and report the number of positive cases in each school every Monday on its website.
Parents are asked to contact their student’s school nurse if the student tests positive to learn about isolation guidelines.
Stirling Family Memorial Rodeo coming soon
The 25th Annual Stirling Family Memorial Ranch Rodeo will be held on Sept. 17 at the Stanley County Fairgrounds in Fort Pierre.
Proceeds benefit families with cancer-related expenses.
At 2 p.m., four-person teams will compete in events including wild cow milking, team branding, a scramble and more. Teams must include at least one female or someone who is under age 16.
A barbecue meal will be served at 5 p.m. for a donation.
Bronc riding begins at 6 p.m.
A dance will be held with the Dirty Boot Band.
The annual event has raised a total of nearly $175,000 for more than 400 families in nearly 10 states.
The rodeo began in October 1998 as the Dick Stirling Memorial Team Penning. A lifelong South Dakota rancher, Stirling and his wife, Nancy, raised eight children south of Highmore.
Stirling’s strong belief to leave the world a better place than when he found it became ingrained in his family. After he died from lung cancer on Oct. 10, 1997, his children and grandchildren carried on his legacy while helping those fighting cancer.
For more information, visit stirlingfamilyranchrodeo.com.
CAUW hosting rib cookoff
Capital Area United Way will have seven teams in a rib cook-off before the Pierre Governors’ home football game on Sept. 10.
A pulled pork sandwich with chips, a cookie and water will be served for a donation from 6-7:30 p.m. under the bleachers.
CAUW board members Kyle Anderson and Amanda Dodson are organizing the cook-off. Judges will vote for the best ribs and teams will compete to raise the most money.
Historical Society offers property tax moratorium
Nov. 1 is the deadline to apply for the state property tax moratorium.
State law encourages historic preservation of private property by providing this property tax break. The eight-year moratorium is for restoration and rehabilitation work completed on historic sites during 2022. A new application for certification is necessary for every year that work is undertaken.
Fourteen properties across the state were approved by the State Historical Society Board of Trustees for the program in 2021.
The property tax moratorium is available for buildings listed on the National or State Register of Historic Places and rehabilitated in accordance with the Secretary of the Interior’s Standards for Rehabilitation.
For more information, contact the State Historical Society at 605-773-2907 or visit history.sd.gov/preservation and click on funding opportunities.
Stanley students collecting jeans
For the third year, the Stanley County Student Council will participate in a collection drive through the Cotton’s Blue Jeans Go Green program.
The denim is converted to natural cotton fiber insulation for houses and pet bedding. Last year, students contributed 5,029 pieces of denim weighing 6,428 pounds. In total, the student council donated more than 9,000 pieces of denim for the program.
Council members will continue the collection throughout the 2022-23 school year.
Denim can be dropped off at Stanley County High or picked up by calling 605-223-7743.
