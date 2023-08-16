New Pierre Teachers

The Pierre School District held its annual new teacher in-service on Aug. 11. The new-to-Pierre teachers this year are Andrew Wulf, Gage Ruhlman, Molli Hubbell, Katy Adams, Callie Morris, Haylee Kappenman, Misty Roberts, Ben Caven, Halle Gronlund, Gene Riedinger, Teresa Madsen, Sabrina Johnson, Tye Johnson, and Leslie Thurber.

 Pierre School District

