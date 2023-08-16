City expands
recycling program
The City of Pierre is expanding its recycling program.
The Solid Waste Facility will now accept cleaning supplies and other household chemicals, according to an announcement from the City of Pierre. In turn, those donated products will be available for other people to use.
Val Keller, solid waste superintendent, said that this is an expansion of the city’s paint swap program.
“For years, we have accepted usable paint and then made that paint available to any of our customers who wanted it,” Keller said. “This is the same concept; people bring in usable cleaning supplies, and others can pick them up.”
Acceptable supplies include stains and sealers, antifreeze, pesticides, pool chemicals, aerosol can items, typical cleaning agents, wood preservatives, as well as oil-based paint, latex paint, and spray paint. The supplies must be in original containers with original labels.
The city will accept paint in containers of five gallons or less. Other supply containers must be one gallon or less. Supplies need to be dropped off during business hours.
“We want to make sure they are supplies we can accept,” Keller said. “We also want to make sure they aren’t exposed to the elements. Temperatures can cause unsafe chemical reactions.”
Those interested in dropping off supplies or using donated ones should visit the City Solid Waste Facility at 2800 E. Park Ave. during business hours.
For additional information call 605-773-7434.
Pierre class of
1958 reunion
The class of 1958, the last class to graduate from Pierre High School, is having a class reunion Sept. 8, 9 and 10, at the Ramkota Hotel.
People seeking more information can send an email to PHS1958@gmail.com.
Breeden Papers join
state's digital archives
More than 2,456 pages from the Jane Breeden papers are now available on the South Dakota Digital Archives, according to an announcement from the South Dakota State Historical Society.
Jane Rooker Smith Breeden was born in Pennsylvania in 1853 and moved with her husband and three children to a homestead 3.5 miles north of Fort Pierre in 1892. In 1896, the family moved to Pierre.
Jane was a member of the Congregational Church and an active clubwoman, serving in the South Dakota Equal Suffrage Association, Woman’s Christian Temperance Union, Dickens Club, and the Woman’s Club of Pierre. She also helped write the constitution and by-laws for the State Federation of Women’s Clubs and worked with the Carnegie Foundation to secure a Carnegie Library for Pierre. She died in Compton, California, in 1955.
The Jane Breeden papers were donated to the State Archives in 1974. These papers consist of one cubic foot of correspondence, reports, postcards, and programs relating to women’s suffrage, temperance, and social club activities in Pierre. A donation from Jane Page and Ruth Page Jones enabled these records to be scanned, and they are now available to the public on the South Dakota Digital Archives at sddigitalarchives.contentdm.oclc.org/digital/.
State launches behavioral
health, intervention campaign
The South Dakota Department of Social Services (DSS) Division of Behavioral Health has announced a new marketing campaign entitled “Notes to Self” to generate awareness and eliminate stigmas surrounding behavioral health concerns. The campaign also aims to emphasize prevention and early intervention.
“We South Dakotans tend to take pride in being ‘tough’ and ‘resilient’. However, we want people to know that they aren’t alone in whatever struggles they might be facing,” DSS Cabinet Secretary Matt Althoff said in a statement.
The campaign will feature ads across the state which will educate residents and promote resources available to help those in need. The launch of the campaign coincides with the Second Annual Suicide Prevention Conference hosted by the Department of Social Services, Division of Behavioral Health, in partnership with other state agencies.
The campaign will include tv, radio, and internet ads along with billboards and other efforts. These “Notes to Self” reminders will focus on the existence of behavioral health needs in our communities and the resources available to all who are experiencing them.
Those experiencing mental-health-related distress are encouraged to call 988, the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. 988 was launched one year ago and provides 24/7 access to trained crisis specialists. For more information about 988 and The Helpline Center, visit helplinecenter.org/9-8-8/.
