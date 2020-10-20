Every staff member in the Pierre School District will receive a one-time payment of $1,000 in compensation from the school board in an effort to alleviate some of the pressure brought on by COVID-19.
School board members voted unanimously to approve the measure during a special meeting on Tuesday afternoon.
“We’ve had some strange budgetary anomalies this year regardless of the situation, but this comes at the perfect time because it doesn’t matter if they're a teacher, a principal, a director, [or] a food service worker, this year has been tough on all of them and will continue to be tough...we wanted to try to see if we could do some things for those employees,” Pierre School District Superintendent Kelly Glodt said.
All school employees, regardless of salary or position, will receive compensation. Full-time employees (20-plus hours per week) will receive the full $1,000; part-time employees (less than 20 hours per week) will get $500. The payments will be distributed Oct. 28.
Glodt said school officials had been talking about staff compensation for “a while.” Business Manager Darla Mayer crunched the numbers and determined that with the coronavirus relief money given to the district, compensation would be possible.
”I know [teachers] are putting in a lot more time than they would have normally in a year, so with the option of having this money to spend, I feel this is a very appropriate way to do that,” board member Randy Hartmann said during the meeting.
Board President Dan Cronin said he was in favor of compensating staff members for their extra efforts during the pandemic. He said that he wished the board could offer more than money since teachers need so much more than that, but he hoped that staff members would still feel affirmation that they are making a difference.
“I'm glad we can do it. I think that if we can [we should] offer support, encouragement, empathy...It’s too easy to fall into sympathy. Everybody can do that, but it doesn’t help us solve anything. Hopefully, this sends more than just a dollar sign signal to our staff,” Cronin said.
