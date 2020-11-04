Pierre City Commission members on Tuesday sent the city’s 170 employees an early Christmas gift, approving $1,000 bonuses to full-time employees and lesser amounts to part-time workers.
Mayor Steve Harding announced the plan, saying the COVID-19 pandemic added stress and strain to the city employees' jobs.
“For city employees, working from home is not really an option,” Harding said. The city designated them essential employees, police officers as well as librarians and utility department customer service employees.
“We required them to be at work to continue to provide those services," Harding said. "We need the fire department and we need the police. We needed to continue to provide waste water services and electricity. The grass needed to be mowed. The airport continued to operate, the library continued to operate, the solid waste facility continued to operate. We had to keep our city operating, so our city employees were expected to continue to come to work. They did it in an excellent manner. . and did an awesome job of keeping the city operating this whole time.”
Harding then made an unusual move, of making a motion, which as the presider of commission meeting he usually leaves to the other four commissioners: to give $1,000 bonuses to full-time employees who get benefits and are not on probation; $750 bonuses to part-time employees with benefits who are not still on probation; and $500 bonuses to part-time employees who are hired to work more than six months in a year and have worked at least 100 hours since March 1.
Harding said employees on probation will get their bonus once they pass their sixth-month probationary period.
The bonuses will go to managers and department heads, too; and each of the five city commissioners qualify for the $750 bonus to benefited part-time employees.
There are about 150 full-time employees and about 170 total employees, City Administrator Kristi Honeywell. She said the total cost of the bonus program will be about $157,000. It will come out of the city’s cash reserves, Harding said.
Commissioner Jim Mehlhaff said the bonuses are well-deserved because city employees had more work to do because of the pandemic, including sanitizing work and customer areas several times a day.
Commissioner Vona Johnson asked that when employees receive their bonus “to spend it right here” to help the local business owners who have worked hard to keep their doors open during the pandemic “to keep our economy going.”
Harding said the bonuses don't signal any end to the pandemic.
“We are not done doing this,” Harding said. “This is going to continue for months. So we need to continue to keep the city operating.”
After the meeting, Police Chief Jason Jones — who usually is at City Commission meetings in part to provide security — walked up to the Commissioners’ desk and thanked them on behalf of his 40-plus employees.
