The Drug Enforcement Administration collected nearly 1 million pounds of unwanted prescription medications on Oct. 24 as part of the 19th annual Drug Take Back Day event. In the program’s decade-long history, the 500 tons of medication collected is the largest amount to date.
The Omaha Division of the DEA, which includes South Dakota, accounted for 33,460 pounds of medication that was collected from sites in Iowa (11,413 pounds), Minnesota (17,372 pounds), Nebraska (2,983 pounds) and South Dakota (1,692 pounds).
Drug Take Back Day is a biannual effort from the DEA to get unwanted or expired opioid prescriptions out of homes and properly disposed of so those prescriptions cannot fall into the wrong hands.
“We had a tremendous turnout at this year’s National Take Back Day event,” DEA Omaha Division Special Agent in Charge Richard Salter Jr., state in a news release. “I’d like to thank all of the state, local and tribal law enforcement agencies who partnered with DEA to make this year’s event such a success. Collectively, we removed nearly 17 tons of potentially dangerous medications from reaching the streets of our communities and out of the hands of potential abusers.”
Emily Murray, public information officer for DEA’s Omaha Division, said the historic collection effort could have been driven by the administration’s postponement of the first event of the year. Drug Take Back Day typically happens twice a year, in April and in October, but due to the COVID-19 outbreak that hit the U.S. in March, the April event was canceled.
“We think it could be that people were holding onto unwanted prescriptions because they couldn’t take them to our year-round collection sites. I’m hoping it’s not just that there’s more medication out there,” Murray told the Capital Journal.
Word of mouth about the program, which is now in its 10th year, and increased awareness of the opioid epidemic are also factors in the increased participation in this October’s Drug Take Back Day.
“More people are aware that they should get rid of their unwanted medications,” Murray said.
There is a lot of research that shows prescription medications have a tendency to become stolen if they are left in someone’s home, Murray said. Teenagers can also steal medicine from their home and give it out to others, although Murray said this is a phenomenon that is not just limited to teens. Getting rid of the medicine is the best way to avoid the temptation of passing medications on to someone who they are not prescribed to, she said.
Another problem with obtaining prescription medicine illegally is that the consumer does not know if the product they are getting is what they think it is.
“We’ve seen an increase in counterfeit pills coming across the border from Mexico in significant quantities,” Murray said. “It’s scary because they look identical to legitimate medications…if you’re buying pills off the street, there’s no guarantee that what you’re getting is legitimate.”
The counterfeit pills usually have fentanyl, a drug of which even a small dose can be lethal. The distribution of ingredients in these pills is also uneven, so one pill could have a lethal fentanyl dose and another in the same batch could have none.
“More than likely, [buying pills off the street] is not legitimate. Obviously, we don’t want anyone buying it off the street, but those who do should be aware of the high danger of doing so,” Murray said.
People also sometimes share prescription pain medication with others who are in need — taking someone else’s prescription medicine if it is not prescribed to you is known as “diversion.” While those people don’t think they are doing anything wrong by this, there are actually “so many dangers” attached to diverting a medication, according to Murray.
“You don’t know what the consequences will be,” Murray said.
If individuals have unwanted or unused medication to give up but missed Drug Take Back Day, the safest way to do so is by using year round collection sites that can be found around the state. Find the closest collection site here: https://apps2.deadiversion.usdoj.gov/pubdispsearch/spring/main;jsessionid=BDsSVNU7gyDLGHnv6LpMFwPzJhVd6y1T_tEkAtN8.web1?execution=e1s1.
If a collection site is not available nearby, the second best way to dispose of medication is by taking it out of the bottle and putting it in a plastic bag, mixing it with “something else undesirable,” Murray said, such as coffee grounds or used kitty litter, then putting it in another bag and throwing it all away.
Murray warned against flushing medicine down the toilet as the medication can make its way into watersheds and affect water quality. She also advised that individuals remove the name labels on their prescription bottles before disposing of them.
The DEA is planning another Drug Take Back Day in April 2021.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.