Charges are pending against both drivers after a two-vehicle crash killed a passenger and gravely injured a driver on U.S. Highway 12. west of Gettysburg, South Dakota, Thursday night, according to Tony Mangan, spokesman for the state Highway Patrol.
It happened about 10:27 p.m., Thursday, June 18, about 16 miles west of Gettysburg at mile marker 209 on U.S. 212, near Forest City and not far from the Highway 212 bridge over the Missouri River/Lake Oahe.
A 24-year-old woman was driving west in a 2003 Chevy Monte Carlo on 212 when she lost control entering a right-hand curve, Mangan said in a news release. The car crossed the center line and collided with an eastbound 2013 Ford F-350 pickup truck driven by a 19-year-old man.
The passenger in the Monte Carlo, a 35-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene. The car’s driver was taken by ambulance to the hospital in Gettysburg, then airlifted to a Sioux Falls hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Neither person in the car was wearing a seat belt. The pickup driver, who was wearing a seat belt, was not injured.
Mangan said charges are pending against both drivers and the Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.
Mangan did not release the names Friday of the three people.
The crash site is about 52 miles north of Pierre.
