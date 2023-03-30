featured $1 Million Powerball ticket purchased in Aberdeen By Capital Journal Mar 30, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email South Dakota Lottery Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A $1 million winning ticket was purchased at Kessler’s in Aberdeen, according to a news release from the South Dakota Lottery.The ticket matched 5 of 5 winning numbers and was just a match of the Powerball away from winning the jackpot. Wednesday’s winning Powerball numbers were 4, 9, 24, 46 and 66 with a Powerball of 7."If you are Wednesday’s winner, the South Dakota Lottery recommends signing the back of your ticket immediately before claiming your prize at a Lottery validation center," the release states. The Pierre validation center is located at 711 E. Wells Ave., and the Sioux Falls office is at 3605 S. Western Ave., Suite B.Powerball drawings take place every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.For more information on the game, visit https://lottery.sd.gov/game/powerball-power-play/. Was the information in this article useful? Thanks for the feedback. Copy article link Submit a story idea Join our newsletter Sign up Thanks, you're signed up. Please enter your email. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Lottery Sports Games And Toys Trade Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit
