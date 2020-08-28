Virus

Shown is a highly magnified image of the virus that creates COVID-19.

 Photo provided

4 (+1 from Thursday)

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Hughes County, according to the South Dakota Department of Health as of 3 p.m Friday.

 

27 (+3 from Thursday)

Active COVID-19 cases in Hughes County, according to the South Dakota Department of Health as of 3 p.m. Friday.

 

1 (Same as Thursday)

Active COVID-19 cases in Stanley County, according to the state Department of Health as of 3 p.m. Friday.

 

5,845,876

Total COVID-19 cases in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as of 3 p.m. Friday.

 

180,165

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 across the U.S. as of 3 p.m. Friday.

 

12,517 (+ 323 from Thursday)

Total COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, according to the state Department of Health as of 3 p.m. Friday. 6,244 of these are men, while 6,273 are women.

 

2,182 (+ 182 from Thursday)

Active COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, according to the state Department of Health as of 3 p.m. Friday.

 

165 (+3 from Thursday)

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in South Dakota.

 

80 (+ 5 from Thursday)

People “currently” hospitalized for COVID-19 in South Dakota.

