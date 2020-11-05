South Dakota Department of Health officials on Wednesday said that one of every 68 residents is infected with COVID-19 right now.
As of Wednesday afternoon, 795 new confirmed cases and 142 new probable cases have been reported for the day, along with 48 new hospitalizations, 14 new deaths, and 382 new recoveries. This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 47,653 and the total probable cases to 2,138. Of these, 13,908 are active infections and 35,423 are recovered cases. Statewide, 483 people are currently hospitalized and 460 people have died of COVID-19.
Meanwhile, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data indicate South Dakota’s COVID infection rate remains the nation’s highest, trailing only neighboring North Dakota. Per 100,000 residents, South Dakota has seen 131.6 COVID cases during the last week.
Also, the current test positivity rate for the last seven days in South Dakota is 20.2% and 19.6% for the last 14 days — the threshold to shoot for is 5% or less. The rate is calculated using RT-PCR rates in line with Center for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. The total number of positive RT-PCR tests are divided by the total number of tests over a specified time period to determine the rate.
State Epidemiologist Dr. Joshua Clayton gave more information on the demographics of those who have died in the state. Based on data from earlier in the week when only 446 deaths were reported, 54% of those were among people 80 years old or older, 94% were among people with one or more underlying pre-existing condition, and 59% were among people living in nursing homes or assisted living facilities.
Regardless, Clayton reminded the state these statistics do not mean younger, healthier people are in the clear.
“Even healthy persons are at risk for severe disease,” Clayton said during Wednesday’s news conference.
Clayton gave several prevention tips that he encouraged people to use before leaving their houses every day: continually monitor your health and make sure that you are not sick before going anywhere, and when you leave the house, have hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol, a cloth face mask for when social distancing cannot be achieved, and tissues to sneeze or blow your nose into.
Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon said that the state’s vaccination plan is now available on the DOH’s COVID-19 information and updates page: https://doh.sd.gov/documents/COVID19/SD_COVID-19VaccinationPlan.pdf. The 64-page plan details the department’s dissemination strategies as well as identifies critical populations and safety monitoring strategies, which they came up with in collaboration with over 35 different organizations across the state. There is still no definite date when South Dakota will receive its first shipment, but Malsam-Rysdon said that once Nov. 15 comes, the state will be ready for whenever the vaccine shows up. The number of doses the state will receive in its initial allocation is also unclear, but Malsam-Rysdon said she expects anywhere from 27,000 to 108,000 doses.
Five out of the six vaccines currently in development require two doses either 21 or 28 days apart. Malsam-Rysdon said it is important people pay attention once the vaccine is available and plan ahead for the administration of the second dose. The vaccine will be most effective if all vaccine courses are completed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.