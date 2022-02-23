Eleven-year-old Bentley Drew of Pierre now holds the Bowfishing Association of America’s youth title for catching the South Dakota record and the world record for the largest Chinook Salmon. The association started in 1990 and the youth categories include any fisher under the age of 18.
On Oct. 30, 2021, Bentley, then 10 years old, got a Lake Oahe Chinook Salmon that weighed in with a certified weight of 10.7 pounds. The fish was 29.5 inches in length. Bentley and his father, Dustin, were bowfishing approximately 15 miles north of Pierre on the Missouri River.
“He’s getting pretty big into the bowfishing sport with me. He took a shot, stuck it, and got the fish out on shore,” Dustin said. “That’s the first salmon he’s successfully ever pulled out all on his own. His draw weight is just barely enough to stick the fish. If he doesn’t get a good solid hit the arrow will pull out of them. He’s shot gar, carp, chad, catfish. The first one he ever got was a gar, which shocked us all because those are like pencils in the water.”
Bentley said that he would choose bowfishing over hook and line, “because you actually are moving, instead of having to wait. And it’s more like hunting than normal fishing is,” he said.
“I saw my dad doing it, so I wanted to try it,” Bentley said of bowfishing. “The first fish I caught was a gar. I was just excited that it was my first fish, bowfishing.”
Catching a record hasn’t topped Bentley’s enthusiasm. He will still try to go for some bigger fish, but not right now since it isn’t the right season yet.
“The season is all year long for roughfish,” Dustin said. “Salmon you can bowfish all year but they typically swim real deep other than during the spawn. That kind of varies a little bit — typically it’s maybe a two-month window we have to get out and catch them when they are spawning close to shore.”
Bentley added that the hardest part of bowfishing is finding the fish. He sometimes bowfishes from shore, but most of the time they go on the boat. The easiest part could be just shooting the bow. He draws a 25- to 26-pound pull.
Just simply having salmon fishing in South Dakota is unique. Chris Hull with South Dakota Game, Fish, and Parks said that there is no natural reproduction of the salmon in this state, and Game, Fish and Parks stocks salmon every year. There is a spawning station, Whitlock Bay Salmon Spawning Station, which runs in October. It is just under 70 miles north of Pierre.
“We don’t get salmon from downstream; some salmon do occasionally live through trips through the intake tubes and make it into Lake Sharpe,” Hull said. “Salmon need current and rocky/pebble substrate — we don’t have the right conditions for natural reproduction. When chinooks get to be mature, they reproduce … try to reproduce … and die. That is why we have to stock them annually.”
Mike Smith, area fisheries supervisor for Game, Fish and Parks, added, “Chinook salmon are not native to the Missouri River. They were introduced into South Dakota, North Dakota and Montana decades ago in an effort to utilize the cold water habitats provided after the dams were closed and the reservoirs filled. ... If we did not have a well-established spawning and stocking program each year, Chinook salmon would disappear from Lake Oahe in five to seven years.”
Bentley applied for his record salmon titles through the Bowfishing Association of America. Applying for holding a record fish through the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks is a different matter.
“Applications need to be signed by witnesses and then after they are returned to SDGFP they are processed and certified by a fisheries program administrator,” Smith said. “Once SDGFP gets the (application) it doesn’t take much time, but the process doesn’t start until the application is submitted. For many years we only had a standard state record — hook and line only — and an unrestricted category that historically included bowfishing, spearing and other legal harvest methods. I can’t remember exactly when, but a year or two ago we did create a stand-alone bowfishing category, so we now have standard — hook and line, bowfishing and unrestricted state records.”
As for Bentley’s record salmon, it was given to his grandmother to eat, since he doesn’t really like to eat fish.
“He gets that from his mom and dad,” Dustin said. “That’s why we bowfish roughfish, because we don’t have to eat those, and we don’t upset any of the anglers that eat the fish they catch.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.