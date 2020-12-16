The $37.5 million Pierre drinking water treatment plant — the biggest project in the city’s modern history — is $100,000 closer to reality, thanks to the Central Plains Water Development District.
“To the best of my knowledge, the drinking water treatment project is the biggest local public investment in Pierre’s history,” Pierre Mayor Steve Harding stated via a Tuesday news release. “I’m very thankful the water district shares our excitement for the project and is sharing the investment with us.”
Lynnette Eckert is the district’s manager.
“Our goal is clean reliable water,” Eckert said. “We are pleased to contribute to this major project that will ensure modern water service for decades to come.”
In June 2018, voters living in Pierre were asked if city officials should spend more than $37 million to replace its current well system with a drinking water treatment facility. More than 70% of voters said yes.
After two years of planning and design, in August 2020, officials broke ground on a $37.5 million treatment facility located on the western edge of Pierre. The project is scheduled for completion in 2022.
The district is a member of the South Dakota Rural Water Association. Its mission is to provide assistance for economic development, irrigation, water conservation, water supply, lake restoration, recreation, flood control, watershed management, erosion control, and water quality through water system development.
The Central Plains Water Development District includes Faulk, Hughes, Hyde, Sully and Potter Counties. Representing those counties on the District Board are Greg Lorenz, Ron Crain, Eric Monson, Steve Hinker, and Russell Anderson.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.