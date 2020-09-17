A new cluster of 111 COVID-19 infections has been identified at the South Dakota Women’s Prison in Pierre.
South Dakota Department of Health officials on Thursday announced there were 105 total cases among inmates, three of which are recovered, at the prison during their regular COVID-19 news conference. The 105 cases occurred in the Pierre Community Work Center, and one case was reported in the main women’s prison building, according to a graph on the Department of Corrections’ website, updated Thursday at 9:19 a.m. Five staff members at the work center also tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to 111.
The outbreak at the work center is by far the largest of all South Dakota’s prisons. The facility with the second-highest number of positive cases among inmates is Jameson Annex with four positive cases.
The estimated average daily population at the women’s prison is around 517 inmates, according to a fact sheet on the women’s prison webpage. Based on that average, 20% of the population in the women’s prison is infected with COVID-19.
“The Department of Corrections is working very hard on the response to this,” Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon said during the Thursday news conference.
The South Dakota Women's Prison is part of the Solem Public Safety Center, which houses the prison, Department of Corrections administrative offices, and law enforcement agencies of the state, county and city governments, according to the South Dakota Department of Corrections website. The Women's Prison takes up most of the 78,000 square foot building. The state agencies that share a building with the prison have various measures already in place to keep their employees safe from an outbreak, according to Malsom-Rysdon.
Also on the prison grounds is Unit E, a minimum security unit, and the Pierre Community Work Center, where the bulk of the outbreak is located. The Community Work Center houses minimum security inmates on work release and community service status, as well as parolees in the Community Transition Program, according to the prison’s webpage.
This brings the total number of active cases in Hughes County to 116, according to the health department website as of 3:30 p.m. Thursday. The majority of these cases are associated with the women’s prison, but no additional increases associated with the prison have occurred in the general population.
Inmates are considered temporary residents of Hughes County for the duration of their incarceration, but some cases that occur in prison might not be reflected in the data for the county and instead counted for a county where an inmate had a previous address. The state health department is constantly updating the data on its Coronavirus Updates and Information webpage, https://doh.sd.gov/news/coronavirus.aspx.
South Dakota Epidemiologist Dr. Joshua Clayton said that the health department is seeing general increases in positive cases throughout the state, as well as increases in the number of hospitalizations due to COVID-19. So far in September, there have been 144 hospitalizations statewide, compared to 212 at the end of August, 152 at the end of July, and 229 in June. Clayton said the state is still “well below” its maximum capacity for hospital beds reserved for COVID patients.
As of the department of health press conference Thursday morning, 395 new cases, 20 new hospitalizations, one new death, and 221 new recoveries were reported. The total number of COVID-19 cases in South Dakota is 17,686, 2,615 of which are active infections.
