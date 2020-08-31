It took just seven days for the number of schools in South Dakota reporting at least one person infected with COVID-19 to double, as Department of Health officials late Monday confirmed there are now 114 such schools.
This is exactly twice the 57 South Dakota schools that reported such infections one week ago. And although Pierre School District Superintendent Kelly Glodt and Stanley County School District Superintendent Daniel Hoey said they believe their schools remained COVID-free as of Monday, state health officials have elevated Hughes County to a classification of “Substantial” community spread.
The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lists substantial community spread as meaning, “large scale, controlled community transmission, including communal settings.”
This happens as Hughes County sets a record 30 active COVID-19 infections -- and South Dakota as a whole reaches the record of active cases. The state number spiked by 548 since Friday.
“To this point, and as we know this could change today, we have not had any positive students or staff in the buildings since we started school,” Glodt said Monday when asked about potential positive cases in Pierre schools. “Hughes County did move into substantial community spread category this week rather than moderate. This is based on the cases in Hughes County and not directly related to school cases.”
Glodt said as COVID-19 proliferates through the Capital Area, members of the general public should consider the well-being of the community in whole. This could include wearing a mask in public when maintaining a social distance of 6 feet is impractical.
“I would again encourage all community members to take the personal responsibility to limit exposure and keep our case numbers as low as possible,” Glodt said. “We will certainly notify parents of students in specific classes, schools, and/or teams depending on the specific situation and individuals who might be considered close contacts.”
Across the Missouri River in relatively sparsely populated Stanley County, there is just one active COVID infection, while state health officials list the level of community spread as “Minimal.” Still, Hoey acknowledged last week that because of the fluidity between the two counties, he also accounts for what is happening in Hughes County.
“There remain zero to my knowledge,” Hoey said on Monday when asked about COVID-19 infections in his schools.
State COVID-19 Data
Department of Health officials now have a special page on their website devoted to tracking cases in schools and colleges throughout South Dakota. That is available at https://doh.sd.gov/documents/COVID19/School-College_COVID_cases.pdf, while the main COVID-19 website is https://doh.sd.gov/news/coronavirus.aspx.
Department of Health officials do not identify specific schools or colleges with infections, but the information does provide some additional details.
As of Monday, there were 114 K-12 schools in the state with at least one infection for a total of 195 infections in those schools. In other words, some schools have more than one infection, with 20 schools having at least three.
The total of 195 infections is further detailed with students and staff members. Staff members include teachers, principals, secretaries, janitors and anyone else who works at the school.
Monday, there were 138 students infected, along with 57 staff members.
As for colleges and universities, on Monday, there were a total of 552 cases in 15 academic institutions. State health officials said 518 of these infections were among students, with the remaining 34 among staff members.
