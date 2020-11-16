As is the case with South Dakota in its entirety, COVID-19 cases among South Dakota schools are on the rise.
In the Pierre School District, there are 14 active student cases and 10 active staff cases, while the level of community spread is still “substantial” as of Monday.
Two students at Georgia Morse Middle School and 12 students at T.F. Riggs High School were listed as COVID-positive on Monday. Positive staff cases are located in Buchanan Elementary (1), Jefferson Elementary (2), Georgia Morse Middle (6), and other (1). So far, 81 students and 25 staff are listed as having recovered from the coronavirus.
For the week of Nov. 8-14 in K-12 schools statewide, 803 new cases were reported, which is the same compared with the week of Nov. 1-7. Currently, there are 932 active cases among K-12 schools, 87 more than last week. There are now 5,996 total cases; 4,331 among students and 1,665 among staff. More schools now have three or more active cases; 90 this week compared to 84 last week. Two hundred thirty-five schools have one or two cases and 562 schools have none.
Among South Dakota’s colleges, universities, and technical colleges, the increase in cases is slight. From Nov. 8-14, 204 new cases were reported, up from 157 the week of Nov. 1-7. This is the first week higher education is reporting more than 200 new cases in a week since the week of Aug. 30-Sept. 5, when there were 370 new reported cases. Currently, there are 187 active cases in higher education, which is the same amount as last week. There are now 2,455 total cases; 2,202 among students and 253 among staff. There are still three or more cases at all 15 higher education institutions in the state.
The State Department of Health updates the statistics for COVID cases in South Dakota schools each Monday at https://doh.sd.gov/news/coronavirus.aspx. The Pierre School District updates case numbers each Monday as well on their website, https://pierre.k12.sd.us/.
