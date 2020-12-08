Photo

Shown is a COVID-19 testing kit used by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Tuesday, Gov. Kristi Noem's spokesman disputed COVID testing numbers provided by Johns Hopkins University

 Photo of Gov. Kristi Noem is a Capital Journal file photo, while the other photo is via Wiki Commons

15%

Any state at this level or above for COVID-19 tests that register positive gets the travel warning label from Ohio Republican Gov. Mike DeWine, meaning residents should quarantine upon returning if they venture to that state. The Buckeye State, itself, is now above this level.

48.9%

This is the COVID testing positivity rate for South Dakota during the last week, as of Tuesday, according to Johns Hopkins University. Based in Baltimore, Maryland, Johns Hopkins is a source of COVID information cited by many governors across the U.S., as well as multiple national media organizations.

Ian Fury, communications director for Gov. Kristi Noem, strongly disputed the Johns Hopkins numbers on Tuesday.

13.3%

"Johns Hopkins’ calculation is incorrect. According to the South Dakota Department of Health, South Dakota’s 7-day positivity rate is 13.3%," Fury told the Capital Journal.

Other Johns Hopkins Numbers

Among U.S. states and territories, only Puerto Rico and Idaho show higher rates of positivity for the time period. Testing results for last seven days, according to Johns Hopkins University South Dakota and nearby states is as follows:

  • South Dakota -- 48.9%

  • Kansas -- 43.1%

  • Iowa -- 39.0%

  • Wyoming -- 17.9%

  • Montana -- 17.4%

  • Wisconsin -- 14.0%

  • Nebraska -- 12.0%

  • Minnesota -- 11.0%

  • Colorado -- 10.7%

  • North Dakota -- 8.5%

No Movement From Noem

Meanwhile, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows COVID-related deaths continue mounting for South Dakota in greater numbers than some states with larger populations, including Oregon, West Virginia and Utah.

Nevertheless, Noem continues to be resolute in her position that she is addressing COVID-19 the proper way.

“Rather than following the pack and mandating harsh rules, South Dakota provides our residents with information about what is happening on the ground in our state—the science, facts and data. Then, we ask all South Dakotans to take personal responsibility for their health, the health of their loved ones, and—in turn—the health of our communities. The state hasn’t issued lockdowns or mask mandates. We haven’t shut down businesses or closed churches. In fact, our state has never even defined what an ‘essential business’ is. That isn’t the government’s role,” Noem wrote in an op-ed published by The Wall Street Journal on Monday.

Tags

Load comments