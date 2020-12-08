15%
Any state at this level or above for COVID-19 tests that register positive gets the travel warning label from Ohio Republican Gov. Mike DeWine, meaning residents should quarantine upon returning if they venture to that state. The Buckeye State, itself, is now above this level.
48.9%
This is the COVID testing positivity rate for South Dakota during the last week, as of Tuesday, according to Johns Hopkins University. Based in Baltimore, Maryland, Johns Hopkins is a source of COVID information cited by many governors across the U.S., as well as multiple national media organizations.
Ian Fury, communications director for Gov. Kristi Noem, strongly disputed the Johns Hopkins numbers on Tuesday.
13.3%
"Johns Hopkins’ calculation is incorrect. According to the South Dakota Department of Health, South Dakota’s 7-day positivity rate is 13.3%," Fury told the Capital Journal.
Other Johns Hopkins Numbers
Among U.S. states and territories, only Puerto Rico and Idaho show higher rates of positivity for the time period. Testing results for last seven days, according to Johns Hopkins University South Dakota and nearby states is as follows:
South Dakota -- 48.9%
Kansas -- 43.1%
Iowa -- 39.0%
- Wyoming -- 17.9%
Montana -- 17.4%
Wisconsin -- 14.0%
Nebraska -- 12.0%
Minnesota -- 11.0%
Colorado -- 10.7%
North Dakota -- 8.5%
No Movement From Noem
Meanwhile, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows COVID-related deaths continue mounting for South Dakota in greater numbers than some states with larger populations, including Oregon, West Virginia and Utah.
Nevertheless, Noem continues to be resolute in her position that she is addressing COVID-19 the proper way.
“Rather than following the pack and mandating harsh rules, South Dakota provides our residents with information about what is happening on the ground in our state—the science, facts and data. Then, we ask all South Dakotans to take personal responsibility for their health, the health of their loved ones, and—in turn—the health of our communities. The state hasn’t issued lockdowns or mask mandates. We haven’t shut down businesses or closed churches. In fact, our state has never even defined what an ‘essential business’ is. That isn’t the government’s role,” Noem wrote in an op-ed published by The Wall Street Journal on Monday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.