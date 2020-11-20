Virus

This is a highly magnified image of the virus that creates COVID-19.

14 (+ 5 from Wednesday)

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Hughes County, according to the South Dakota Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Friday.

421 (- 8 from Wednesday)

Active COVID-19 cases in Hughes County as of 4 p.m. Friday.

82 (+ 7 from Wednesday)Active COVID-19 cases in Stanley County as of 4 p.m. Friday.

11,650,817Total COVID-19 cases in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as of 4 p.m. Friday.

251,715Deaths attributed to COVID-19 across the U.S. as of 4 p.m. Friday.

71,070 (+ 2,399 from Wednesday)

Total COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, according to the state Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Friday.

18,407 (- 833 from Wednesday)

Active COVID-19 cases in South Dakota as of 4 p.m. Friday.

741 (+ 67 from Wednesday)Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in South Dakota.

574 (- 19 from Wednesday)People “currently” hospitalized for COVID-19 in South Dakota.

