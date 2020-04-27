A 15-year-old girl driving an ATV near Selby, South Dakota on Sunday was killed when it rolled and she was thrown from the vehicle.
According to Tony Mangan, spokesman for the state Highway Patrol, it happened about 3 p.m., Sunday, April 26, about three miles southeast of Selby, about 85 miles north of Pierre.
The girl was driving a 2017 Polaris Ranger XP 900 EPS all-terrain vehicle north on 308th Avenue, a gravel road. The Ranger rolled and she was thrown and was pronounced dead at the scene. She was not wearing a helmet, Mangan said.
The Highway Patrol still is investigating the crash and the information still is preliminary, Mangan said in a news release on Monday. He did not release her name.
