At 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 24, a spokesman for Gov. Kristi Noem said 150 acres of Custer State Park in South Dakota's Black Hills was on fire.
"South Dakota Wildland Fire is leading a multi-state, multi-agency effort, including assistance from Custer State Park, U.S. Forest Service, volunteers, and additional local resources. These teams have access to a wide array of resources, including aircraft, dozers, and hand crews to construct and maintain the fire line," spokesman Ian Fury said.
"Highway 87 North from the intersection of Highway 16A and Needles Highway is currently closed. Visitors will need to access Center Lake from Iron Mountain Road or American Center Road," park officials added on their Twitter feed late Wednesday.
President Donald Trump is scheduled to attend the planned fireworks at nearby Mount Rushmore on July 3. This would be the first time for the fireworks in more than a decade.
