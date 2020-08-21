Gov. Kristi Noem released a column on Friday she titled, “By the Numbers: South Dakota’s COVID-19 Response,” but something not included in Noem’s list is the number of schools already seeing active infections, just days into the 2020-21 academic term.
South Dakota Department of Health Communication & Community Coordinator Rebecca Piroutek confirmed to the Capital Journal late Friday that 19 school districts throughout the state reported positive COVID-19 cases.
Locally, the Sully Buttes Chargers football team planned to make its 2020 debut on Friday night, despite school officials alerting parents that at least one student has tested positive for COVID-19. The school is located several miles northeast of Pierre, serving the communities of Agar, Blunt and Onida.
It was not clear Friday if the infected student was an athlete, nor did school officials provide more information as to the condition or the identity of the student. The Department of Health typically does not release such specific information about infections.
The Facebook entry by Agar-Blunt-Onida School District Superintendent Kevin Pickner states: “The South Dakota Department of Health (SD-DOH) has informed us that a student in our school has been diagnosed with COVID-19. We are alerting parents to be watchful for children with symptoms suggestive of COVID-19 illness during the next 14 days. If your child is identified as being a close contact to the COVID-19 case, the SD-DOH will contact you.”
Also on Friday, South Dakota Department of Health officials reported 1,376 active COVID-19 infections, an increase of 154 from Wednesday. This is the highest single-day total for cases in the state since May 11.
Stanley County had zero active COVID-19 infections for several weeks, but is now up to four. Hughes County saw 16 active infections on Friday.
Noem’s “By The Numbers”
We at the Capital Journal are not sure if we directly inspired Noem’s Friday list, but we have been running “COVID-19 By The Numbers” on the front page of our print editions since March. Nevertheless, here are some of the numbers Noem cited:
30,000 -- Close contacts notified;
120,000 -- Tests that came back negative for COVID-19;
36,000 -- Calls to the state’s COVID-19 hotline;
7.3 million -- Unique visits to the COVID.sd.gov website since Jan. 27;
500,000 -- N-95 respirators distributed;
1 million -- Surgical masks distributed;
70 -- webinars hosted by the Department of Health;
18,500 -- Residents and staff members at nursing homes and assisted living facilities tested;
9 -- “We’ve assisted all nine tribes in the state in their mass testing efforts;”
10 -- Informational sessions hosted to help school superintendents and nurses prepare for the new school year;
195 -- Businesses receiving technical assistance from the state;
55 -- “Hotspot calls with local communities;”
152 -- Focused infection control surveys; and
110 -- Media briefings hosted by either Noem or the Department of Health.
“Our fight isn’t over. We will continue to see cases in the months to come. We’ll keep our focus on taking smart steps and exercising personal responsibility to protect the most vulnerable among us. As I’ve told you many times, together, we will get through this. Together, we’re proving that we can,” Noem added.
