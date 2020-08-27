There are now 2,000 South Dakotans actively battling COVID-19 infections, according to data released today by the state Department of Health.
Officials reported 343 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, while they also said data reported during the last few days did not properly account for all cases because of a “reporting aberration.”
“In addition to ensuring we report accurate case numbers, the Department continues to monitor the number of people hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 and other key metrics as part of our response,” Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon said via news release. “The recent increase in positive cases is not surprising with more people coming into contact with others across the state, but our rate of hospitalizations and serious health impacts remains very low.”
Officials also reminded South Dakotans of the simple precautions they can take to protect themselves and others from COVID-19.
“We encourage individuals to remember to wash their hands, stay 6 feet away from others, avoid crowded areas, and consider wearing a mask when that isn’t possible,” state Epidemiologist Dr. Joshua Clayton added.
Locally, there are now 24 active COVID-19 infections in Hughes County, while there is one in Stanley County.
The department still lists a total of 70 COVID cases among students and staff members for 57 schools in South Dakota. Officials said more information on cases in schools will not be available until Monday. Both the Pierre School District and the Stanley County School District have now returned to in-person instruction for students for the first time since March.
COVID-19, By The Numbers:
3
Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Hughes County, according to the South Dakota Department of Health as of 3 p.m Thursday.
24 (+6 from Wednesday)
Active COVID-19 cases in Hughes County, according to the South Dakota Department of Health as of 3 p.m. Thursday.
1 (Same as Wednesday)
Active COVID-19 cases in Stanley County, according to the state Department of Health as of 3 p.m. Thursday.
5,799,046
Total COVID-19 cases in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as of 3 p.m. Thursday.
178,998
Deaths attributed to COVID-19 across the U.S. as of 3 p.m. Thursday.
12,194 (+ 623 from Wednesday)
Total COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, according to the state Department of Health as of 3 p.m. Thursday. 6,095 of these are men, while 6,098 are women.
2,000 (+ 487 from Wednesday)
Active COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, according to the state Department of Health as of 3 p.m. Thursday.
162
Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in South Dakota.
75 (+17 from Wednesday)
People “currently” hospitalized for COVID-19 in South Dakota.
