Two of the nation’s top horse trainers with roots in South Dakota will have horses in this year’s unusually late Kentucky Derby on Saturday.
Bill Mott and Steve Asmussen, born 12 years and 60 miles apart in north-central South Dakota near the Missouri River, will have trackside seats at Churchill Downs in Louisville on Saturday.
There’s plenty of room: no fans will be allowed in.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the storied Derby that dates to 1875 and has nearly always been held the first weekend in May, was rescheduled to Sept. 5.
It means the 3-year-old colts, fillies and geldings have more growth and experience and records, so the betting might be surer, say the professionals.
Two to bet on might be Mott and Asmussen.
Mott, 67, finally won his first Kentucky Derby last year in a contested finish that was decided by the stewards.
Asmussen, 54, has had a horse in the Derby about 20 times and is still looking for his first win. Yet he’s one of the winningest trainers of all times with nearly 9,000 wins and has more wins at Churchill Downs in Louisville than anyone else.
Mott, with a win in June at a stakes race at Churchill Downs, became the seventh thoroughbred trainer with 5,000 career wins.
Born in Mobridge, the son of a veterinarian, Mott’s first win was with My Assets, a mare bought by his father for $320 in Fort Pierre, which is where Mott, at 15, first raced her, he’s said.
Last year after winning his first Derby, Mott told of listening to his first Kentucky Derby when he was 13 in May 1967 and sitting in Keith Asmussen’s van in Fort Pierre, never dreaming he would even get to Churchhill Downs some day to see it in person.
Keith Asmussen was a jockey and trainer and just a 18 months before that 1967 Derby, he and his wife, Marilyn, had a son, Steve, in Gettysburg, who grew up to be a jockey like his father and mother, and then became a top trainer.
At 2, Asmussen moved with his family to Laredo, Texas, where the family still has a horse training business.
Asmussen, 54, has won more races — just short of 9,000 — than about any other trainer. His horses already have won more than $13 million this year and have brought in about $337 million in his career. Mott’s horses have won $5.03 million this year, according to Equibase.
That record is largely what led the owner of Max Player to switch trainers in mid-stream less than a month ago and send Max Player to Asmussen’s stable to make sure it was primed for the Derby.
Mott himself is a very late addition to the Derby this year. When the owners of Art Collector pulled the horse out early this week, the owners of South Bend asked Mott what he thought about entering him in the Derby now with the just-opened slot.
Mott had just run South Bend in the prestigious Travers race in Saratoga Springs, New York, in Aug. 8, where he finished fourth, behind winner Tiz the Law, the favorite in the Derby.
He had about 30 minutes on Tuesday, Sept. 1, to decide about the Derby, Mott told the Albany Times-Union: “I agreed and said, ‘If you guys want to run and take a shot, I’m willing.’”
The Derby field went from 17 to 16 on Friday when a horse dropped out.
Mott’s South Bend is given a 33-1 shot at winning and Asmussen’s Max Player is at 15-1, as of Friday, the professionals reported.
Tiz the Law is the favorite, and has an even shot at winning, many were saying late Friday afternoon.
Post time is 6:01 p.m., CST, Saturday, Sept. 4, for the 11/4 mile race with a purse of $3 million in the 146th running of a Derby that dates to 1875.
