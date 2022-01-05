After the fireworks died down, Pierre and Fort Pierre and Hughes and Stanley counties returned to work for 2022 with a number of items on their wish lists for the new year.
“We still have big projects on the table that we need to get done this year, multimillion-dollar projects,” Pierre Mayor Steve Harding said.
One of those, at Pierre Regional Airport, is the crosswind runway for which funding was unavailable in 2021. Harding also noted that the airport’s Essential Air Service contract will go up for applications later this year.
Street projects will also receive attention, especially Highland Avenue and the finishing of Airport Road, as well as the connection of Black Hills Drive to Arthur Avenue.
“That’s been on the city’s project list for a number of years,” Harding said. “And we finally decided we needed to get that done. So that’s another big project because that’s going to be a total rehabilitation.”
Harding said the city needs to complete the water treatment facility this year and move forward on the wastewater treatment plant project. He added, continuing soil work and construction of the new city pool in Griffin Park will also be a key priority in 2022.
Work will begin on Steamboat Park after the drinking water treatment plant is completed, namely, the replacement of the playground equipment removed to make room for construction with new equipment.
Water infrastructure will also be a goal for the other side of the Missouri, as well. The Fort Pierre city government has held numerous discussions of what to do about the city water system, as vendor West River/Lyman-Jones has indicated they likely won’t be able to renew Fort Pierre’s water purchase agreement come 2032, when the city’s 20-year agreement expires.
In an Aug. 26 letter to Fort Pierre Mayor Gloria Hanson, West River/Lyman-Jones manager Jake Fitzgerald said his system “agrees with and supports” Fort Pierre’s ongoing efforts to connect to a new water source.
“We are obviously in the middle of one of our big projects, and that is our wastewater system,” Hanson said. “That will take most of the year to complete.”
Hanson told the Capital Journal that her city is also looking at development opportunities that she believes could be “very exciting.” She said that the development the city is looking at in north Fort Pierre is for workforce housing, but little information is currently available.
“We want to do some planning for our water plan, and so that is a very big project and one that’s going to require some time and a lot of discussion and input,” Hanson said. “So we have some big things ahead of us and I think that 2022 is going to be a very exciting year for Fort Pierre.”
Hughes County Manager Kevin Hipple said courthouse security is one of the main projects the county hopes to tackle in the new year. In her December budget address, Gov. Kristi Noem requested a provision for $5 million in state funding for courthouse security.
“We’re going to work with Judge (Christina) Klinger on her security committee and try and come up with some security proposals for the commission to consider as far as how can we make our courthouse a safer place,” Hipple said. “So we’re kind of looking forward to that.”
Hipple said there weren’t necessarily any security “incidents” at the courthouse in 2021, though there were events that could have escalated but did not.
“The one that immediately comes to my mind is we had a guy over in the treasurer’s office, raising his voice and being belligerent,” Hipple said. “Really wasn’t a big deal, but it could’ve escalated into something.”
Hipple said he doesn’t see any further progress on building a new county courthouse as the county does not have the funding at this time. County Commissioner Randy Vance said in October that such plans are currently “out the window” due to surging expenses.
“That was probably the most concrete thing we had on our list of things looking forward,” Hipple said.
Stanley County Auditor Philena Burtch said the big goal for the county this year, as every year, is a balanced budget. The county also has bridge maintenance projects on deck in 2022, as well as gravel road maintenance.
“Hopefully we can get some moisture so that we can actually get some gravel laid down on all of our roads so that they are better traveled for everybody,” Burtch said. “Other than that, we’re just kind of simple.”
