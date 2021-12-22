Oahe Hockey Association President Nathan Sanderson said it's unlikely that a North American 3 Hockey League team will play out of the Expo Center in Fort Pierre during the league's 2022-23 season on Tuesday. But a possible 2023-24 team wasn't ruled out during discussion at the association's board meeting on Monday.
In November, Sanderson said that the team didn't yet have even a 50 percent chance of ultimately hitting the ice. On Tuesday, he said the team has about a 50 percent chance for 2023.
"There're quite a few logistical challenges that we would need to overcome, and I don't think that given the time that we've got available that that's going to make sense for the 2022-23 season," he said.
Sanderson added that he had a conversation with Garrett Patrick of the NA3HL's Rochester Grizzlies out of Minnesota on Monday night about the logistics of bringing a team to Pierre. Garrett and his father, Craig — co-owner of the Grizzlies, but not the Craig Patrick of the 1980 U.S. Olympic hockey team, Sanderson said at the November OHA board meeting — are set to visit Pierre and Fort Pierre next week. Sanderson said Oahe hockey is still working on an agenda for the visit, but said a tour of the community is in order as Garrett would move to the Pierre area if a team were to play here.
"We're going to meet with a variety of individuals and see what the options might look like going forward," Sanderson said. "But (Garrett) knows that, from our perspective, we just probably would not be able to do it next season."
The main logistical obstacle, Sanderson said, is the facility. The Expo Center currently has four locker rooms but would need one dedicated specifically to the NA3HL team if it was to play there, per league rules. Taking one locker room away and leaving youth teams with just three would instantly become a challenge.
The current four-locker room setup allows two teams to play on the ice while the next two teams are getting dressed for the game to follow. With three locker rooms, that situation becomes impossible. Oahe hockey's board noted, constructing a fifth locker room for the NA3HL team would be essential.
"Those locker rooms are moderately sized," Sanderson said. "They're not tiny, but they're certainly not the kind of the size of locker room that one would expect to have for a junior team. So we're talking at least 20 players, including goalies, and in most of the NA3HL and NAHL teams, they have, like, an individual stall. We don't really have that at all, it's just literally a bench around the outside of an open area."
The second challenge is the "balance" of the Expo Center, Sanderson said.
"Meaning, right now, we take tickets from the boardroom," Sanderson said. "It's a multi-purpose room that works really well. I mean, we had a board meeting in there last night, we sell merchandise out of that room, we take tickets in that room and it's not really very conducive to the kinds of crowds that one would hope to expect in an NA3HL team. Our convention area is a little undersized. The bathroom area is particularly small as well. There are only two bathrooms in the entire facility. We've talked in the past about some potential heat issues with the south wall as you get in towards the springtime, when it gets particularly warm. Keeping ice is much more difficult in there when you get in towards the April timeframe."
The team must also find support in local governmental entities, as the Expo Center is owned by Pierre, Fort Pierre, Stanley County and Hughes County. Pierre City Administrator Kristi Honeywell confirmed Tuesday that all four entities would need to give their approval for the team to play out of the Expo Center.
"I haven't really been in contact with anybody in particular on it as far as what the timeline is," Honeywell said.
Sanderson said the Oahe Hockey Association probably wouldn't be able to make an NA3HL team happen on its own.
"We're going to need some partners and those partnerships aren't in place yet," he said. "And so hopefully the option to develop those partnerships still exists and we'll have to see if ultimately this is going to be the right fit for all the parties involved."
