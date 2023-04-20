Average monthly Medicaid enrollment in South Dakota

Average monthly Medicaid enrollment in South Dakota.

 South Dakota Department of Social Services

Roughly 22,000 South Dakota Medicaid recipients are “likely to be ineligible” in the coming months as pandemic protections expire, but perhaps half of them could qualify again in July when a voter-approved expansion takes effect, Deputy Director of Medical Services Sarah Aker told the state Board of Social Services at its Tuesday meeting.

The decline in eligibility is because the state is clearing out its Medicaid rolls now that the coronavirus public health emergency has expired and continuous Medicaid enrollment ended in March. The provision, which temporarily prohibited states from purging their Medicaid enrollment lists, was funded in part through the first federal coronavirus relief package in 2020.

