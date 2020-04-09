The awarding of 18 BankWest scholarships to students from across South Dakota for the 2020-21 school year has been announced. Each student will receive a $1,500 scholarship to pursue post-secondary education at a school of their choice.
“Awarding scholarships to these bright, young students is a sincere pleasure and honor,” BankWest President Charles Burke said. “These young people exhibit strong leadership skills, academic excellence and a passion for their communities. In times like these, it’s reassuring to know they are pursuing their dreams and will be there to lead us into the future.”
During the past 27 years, BankWest has awarded $453,000 in academic scholarships. Its scholarship program recognizes outstanding achievement by student account holders at BankWest. For this year’s scholarships, 75 students applied. Area recipients include:
Morgan Jones, daughter of Nathan and Marva Jones of Pierre, is a senior at T.F. Riggs High School. She plans to attend Dixie State University in St. George, Utah, this fall, where she will study exercise science/pre-physical therapy.
Chloe Jungwirth, daughter of Jason and Trisha Jungwirth of Pierre, is a junior at South Dakota School of Mines & Technology, where she is studying geological engineering.
Evan Rumrill, son of Dudley Rumrill of Pierre and Deb Rumrill of Sioux Falls, is a sophomore at South Dakota State University where he is studying civil engineering.
Chase Sattgast, son of Richard and Penny Sattgast of Pierre, is a senior at T.F. Riggs High School. He plans to attend South Dakota State University this fall, where he will study mathematics and statistics.
Kylee Thorpe, daughter of Brent and Robyn Thorpe of Pierre, is a senior at T.F. Riggs High School. She plans to attend South Dakota State University this fall, where she will study human biology/dentistry.
Shalie Weinheimer, daughter of Jerry Weinheimer of Onida and Stacie Weinheimer of Pierre, is a senior at Sully Buttes High School. She plans to attend South Dakota State University this fall, where she will study nutrition and dietetics.
Jett Lamb, son of Joey and Brenda Lamb of Onida, is a senior at Sully Buttes High School. He plans to attend Augustana University this fall, where he will study business and health administration.
