The South Dakota Department of Corrections reported Monday that a second inmate has died of COVID-19.
Michael Winder, spokesman for DOC administrative offices in Pierre, said he cannot divulge the names of the inmates who have died of COVID-19 because of federal privacy laws about people’s medical records. Each weekday, however, the department updates the COVID-19 situation among inmates and employees based on the latest information from the most recent previous day.
On Monday, Nov. 9, the update indicated a male inmate in the Mike Durfee prison in Springfield had died of COVID-19, “as a cause or a contributing factor.”
Separately from the collective COVID-19 death note, Winder typically disseminates a news release whenever an inmate dies, which is about six times a year, on average. In those announcements, Winder indicates it’s from natural causes, and sometimes includes that it came after the inmate had been under care for an illness for some time.
Winder said “natural causes,” can a disease or chronic illness, he said. But Winder is prohibited from revealing whether an inmate died of COVID-19 as a cause or a contributing factor, he said.
According to the “DOC COVID-19 Facility Updates” issued each weekday online, the DOC does not report the death as being due to COVID-19 “until a certified death record has been filed with COVID-19 as a cause or contributing factor. By law, a death certificate must be filed within five days of the date of death.”
Other causes of deaths
Three inmates have died in the past two weeks of natural causes, including one on Nov. 9; all three had been incarcerated in Mike Durfee prison and died in the Yankton hospital 30 miles away, according to Winder’s announcements.
On Oct. 30, Winder said inmate Curtis Schnellbach, 60, “passed away at a Yankton hospital Oct. 30 from natural causes.”
Winder on Nov. 4 said inmate Mark Johnson, 62, “passed away at a Yankton hospital Nov. 4 from natural causes.”
On Monday, Nov. 9, Winder announced John Rose, 73, “passed away at a Yankton hospital Nov. 8 from natural causes.” Rose is the seventh DOC inmate to die so far in 2020.
Schnellbach was serving three 15-year sentences for sexual contact with a child under 16 years of age. Johnson was serving two consecutive five-year sentences out of Mitchell for possession of child pornography. Rose was serving an 80-year sentence with 30 years suspended out of Huron for rape of a child.
Other than the two men from Mike Durfee prison who died of COVID-19, there are four men with COVID-19 in the Springfield facility, according to the DOC update.
A total of 781 men at the facility have tested positive for the coronavirus as of Monday, Nov. 16 and 512 tested negative; 775 of those who tested positive have recovered.
A total of 233 male and female inmates of the DOC’s facilities have COVID-19 as of Monday, Nov. 16; 207 of them are men at the Rapid City Community Work Center.
Two inmates in the state Women’s Prison in Pierre have COVID-19 as of Monday, Nov. 16.
A total of 24 DOC employees have COVID-19 as of Monday, after 129 of the 153 DOC employees statewide who tested positive have recovered; 190 tested negative. Those totals include two employees with COVID-19 at the Women’s Prison in Pierre.
