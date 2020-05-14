$3,000,000,000,000: Johnson to vote 'no' on Dems' hefty new stimulus plan

As some still wait for their $1,200 stimulus checks from the federal government’s $2.2 trillion CARES Act, Democrats in Congress on Friday were expected to pass an even bigger plan they say is needed to defeat COVID-19 and rescue the economy: The $3 trillion HEROES Act.
“I don’t call it a wish list, a liberal wish list,” U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said of the act during a Wednesday interview on the MSNBC cable channel. “I call it an American wish list so that we can defeat, defeat this virus and help people in the meantime and, again, honor our heroes.”
For some perspective, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic gripping America, President Donald Trump proposed spending $4.8 trillion for the entire fiscal 2021 budget.
“It’s a lot of money. The American people are worth it,” Pelosi said of her plan during her Wednesday appearance on Morning Joe.
Less than six months before the 2020 general election, Democrats hold a 233-198 seat advantage in the House of Representatives. Republicans control the Senate by a count of 53-47, while Trump occupies the White House.
Therefore, the only way such a gargantuan spending plan will become law is if Republicans also approve of it, at least in some form.
For his part, U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson, R-S.D., said he will vote “no” on the $3 trillion plan.
“Until today, Congress and the administration have worked in a bipartisan manner to pass relief for American families facing uncertainty from COVID-19,” Johnson said Friday. “The Speaker has chosen to make this fourth relief package political. Americans are suffering. Now is not the time to focus on a Christmas list of pet-projects.”
Johnson said he would oppose the act because it would, among many things:
Provide stimulus checks to illegal immigrants and prevent the deportation of illegal immigrants;
Allow for the release of prisoners over 50 years old; and
Spend taxpayers’ money on abortions.
Well, what’s in it?
According to estimates made by the Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit group, The Tax Foundation, South Dakota would receive more than $12 billion from the Heroes Act https://taxfoundation.org/heroes-act-state-local-aid/.
Beyond this, below is a sampling of the many items listed for funding in the legislation: https://docs.house.gov/billsthisweek/20200511/BILLS-116hr6800ih.pdf.
$540 billion to help state governments pay bills;
$375 billion to help counties and cities pay bills;
$175 billion to assist renters and homeowners with rent, mortgage payments and utility bills;
$90 billion for “elementary, secondary, and postsecondary education;”
$25 billion to protect Postal Service employees from COVID-19;
$15.75 billion for public transportation;
$15 billion for highway construction;
$11.5 billion for homeless assistance grants;
$10 billion for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), once known as food stamps;
$10 billion for Small Business Administration grants;
$7 billion for child care assistance for low-income families;”
$2.1 billion for “Indian Health Services;”
$900 million for “Operation of Indian Programs,” including $20 million to provide “potable water” for tribes;
$500 million to combat the spread of COVID-19 in prisons;
$400 million for “Periodic Censuses and Programs;”
$300 million to “community oriented policing;” and
$100 million for “fishery participants.”
“So, this is, we think, it’s an answer. And it’s scientific in its basis and fair to the American people,” Pelosi added on Wednesday. “As well as honoring our first responders, not only with the money to the states, but with hazard pay as well.”
