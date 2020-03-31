The South Dakota Senate and House of Representatives concluded their official 2020 Session at 3:30 a.m. March 31. The last day of session, also known as “Veto Day,” had begun at 11 a.m. that morning. Two vetoes from Gov. Kristi Noem because of grammatical and referencing errors were agreed to by the Senate and the House. Two others were not.
Legislators also addressed bills filed at the last minute. These bills addressed changes in laws and procedures, which were promulgated by the current COVID-19 pandemic.
The electronic, rather than in-person, meeting saw the accepted style-and-form suggestions from the governor for Senate Bill 20. The bill is meant “to create a monitor to review and respond to complaints related to the care provided to youth in the custody or care of certain care facilities, treatment centers and programs.” After the House of Representatives agreed to the changes (60 ayes and seven nays), the Senate also agreed with only one nay (from Jeff Monroe) and an excused (Phil Jensen).
Senate Bill 75, which introduced providing a habitat stamp on hunting and fishing licenses, also included style-and-form suggestions from the governor. The House agreed (60-7). The Senate also agreed unanimously.
The House had passed House Bill 1012 and HB 1013 over the veto of the governor. She had offered specific style-and-form suggestions, which were not accepted by the full legislature. The Senate did not give the two-thirds majority vote needed to override the governor’s vetoes for these companion bills.
The newly filed SB 187 revises “certain provisions regarding reemployment assistance benefits in response to Coronavirus Disease 2019 and to declare an emergency.” The Senate passed it unanimously. The House eventually passed it, as well. A bill with an emergency clause goes into effect immediately when signed by the governor, rather than on July 1. The clause also requires a two-thirds vote from the Senate and from the House.
{span id=”docs-internal-guid-3e5eb360-7fff-4f0d-bcc5-2112bd7cc656”}{span}SB 188 accounts “for educational opportunities provided to students during a state of emergency and to declare an emergency.” Both the Senate—with a unanimous vote—and the House passed the bill.{/span}{/span}
With another unanimous vote from the Senate and enough votes from the House, SB 189, which provides “exemptions from certain requirements for the 2019-2020 school year, and to declare an emergency,” passed.
SB 190 is intended “to revise certain driver licensing requirements to allow for an extension during a statewide emergency or disaster and to declare an emergency.” The Senate passed it unanimously. The House eventually passed it, as well.
SB 193 is designed “to revise the General Appropriations Act for fiscal year 2020.” The House passed the new spending bill as did the Senate passed with two nays (Phil Jensen and Lance Russell).
SB 192 saw a harder time in the Senate. This bill is meant “to create the small business economic disaster relief subfund, to provide for the transfer of certain funds into the subfund, to authorize the Economic Development Finance Authority to make a grant to the subfund, to provide for the continuous appropriation of the subfund, and to declare an emergency.” The Senate first passed it, with two nays (Phil Jensen and Lance Russell). The House amended the bill, thus a joint committee had to hammer out House and Senate mutually-agreed-upon wording. Both houses eventually passed the bill.
SB 191 provides “emergency authority to counties, community improvement districts and municipalities in the event of a public health crisis and to declare an emergency.” Sen. Deb Soholt, R-Sioux Falls, moved that SB 191 be amended, with the most notable modification being changing dates from “July” to “March.” The Senate gave 30 ayes and five nays (Phil Jensen, Jeff Monroe, Ernie Otten, Lance Russell and Lee Schoenbeck), but the House voted the bill down.
SB 194 revises “certain requirements for absentee ballots and to declare an emergency.” This bill received only eight ayes from the Senate, so the Senate’s 27 nays killed it.
HB 1295 revises “certain provisions regarding contagious disease control and enforcement.” After a word-choice amendment, the Senate voted 34 ayes, with only one nay (Ernie Otten), thus passing the bill.
HB 1296 revises “the authority of the governor in times of a disaster, act of terrorism or emergency and to declare an emergency.” Nine senators voted nay (Heinert, Jensen, Kennedy, Monroe, Nesiba, Rusch, Russell, White and Wismer), but without enough negative votes from the Senate, the bill passed.
HB 1298 provides “for the postponement of certain elections and to declare an emergency.” An amendment was made to the bill. “If further postponement is necessary due to public health concerns, the State Board of Elections may postpone any election, except the general election, to a date no later than August 31, 2020. The State Board of Elections shall provide the alternate dates on which the election may be held.” Three senators (Phil Jensen, Ernie Otten, and Lance Russell) voted nay. The bill, though, was passed by both houses.
The governor has the power to declare a special meeting of the state legislature. If this were to be done, this most likely would be to adjust the budget given the economic turmoil caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
