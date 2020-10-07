Three men died when the Maserati they were in rear-ended a Freightliner on Interstate 90 near Sturgis on Tuesday, Oct. 6.
According to Tony Mangan, spokesman for the state Highway Patrol, a 21-year-old man was driving the 2015 Maserati Ghibli sports sedan east on I-90 about 5 miles west of Sturgis at about 2 p.m., Tuesday when it rear-ended a 2016 Freightliner Cascadia semi-truck and trailer.
The Maserati driver and his two passengers, a man of 22 and a man of 55, were pronounced dead at the scene. They were wearing seat belts, Mangan said in a news release.
The truck driver, a 77-year-old man and his passenger, a 74-year-old woman, were not injured. He was wearing a seat belt; she was not.
Mangan said the information is preliminary and the investigation is ongoing. No names were released Wednesday pending notification of family.
