By the numbers

Shown is a highly magnified image of the virus that creates COVID-19.

8 (same as Friday)

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Hughes County, according to the South Dakota Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Monday.

280 (+72 from Friday)

Active COVID-19 cases in Hughes County as of 4 p.m. Monday.

47 (+ 15 from Friday)

Active COVID-19 cases in Stanley County as of 4 p.m. Monday.

9,913,553

Total COVID-19 cases in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as of 4 p.m. Monday.

237,037

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 across the U.S. as of 4 p.m. Monday.

56,311 (+3,672 from Friday)

Total COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, according to the state Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Monday.

16,266 (+ 1,840 from Friday)

Active COVID-19 cases in South Dakota as of 4 p.m. Monday.

537 (+ 27 from Friday)

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in South Dakota.

566 (+ 73 from Friday)

People “currently” hospitalized for COVID-19 in South Dakota.

Tags

Load comments