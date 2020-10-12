Pierre School District COVID-19 case update

The Pierre School District has seven total active cases of COVID-19, while 38 Riggs High students have recovered from the coronavirus. 

 Graphics provided

Every Monday, Pierre School District officials update a list of active and recovered cases of COVID-19 divided by building, staff, and student cases. The current level of community spread in Pierre is substantial.

Currently, there are four active COVID-19 cases among students and three active staff cases. Overall, 47 students and 11 staff members have recovered. 

Buchanan Elementary 

  • Two recovered students
  • No staff cases

Jefferson Elementary

  • One recovered student
  • One recovered staff member

Kennedy Elementary

  • Two active student cases
  • Three recovered students
  • Two active staff cases
  • Five recovered staff members

Georgia Morse Middle

  • Two active student cases
  • Three recovered students
  • No active staff cases
  • Two recovered staff members

T.F. Riggs High

  • No active student cases
  • 38 recovered students
  • No active staff cases
  • Three recovered staff members

Other 

  • One active case

