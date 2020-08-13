Best New Virus

Shown is a highly magnified virus that creates COVID-19.

On Thursday, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that 1,497 more Americans died from complications associated with COVID-19, bringing the U.S. death count from coronavirus to 165,148. 

Locally, South Dakota Department of Health officials on Thursday confirmed a third COVID-19 death for Hughes County. This is the first new death attributed to coronavirus for Hughes County in more than a month.

3

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Hughes County, according to the South Dakota Department of Health as of 3 p.m. Thursday.

13

Active COVID-19 cases in Hughes County, according to the South Dakota Department of Health as of 3 p.m. Thursday.

0

Active COVID-19 cases in Stanley County, according to the state Department of Health as of 3 p.m. Thursday.

5,176,018

Total COVID-19 cases in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as of 3 p.m. Thursday.

165,148

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 across the U.S. as of 3 p.m. Thursday.

9,897

Total COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, according to the state Department of Health as of 3 p.m. Thursday. 5,013 of these are men, while 4,884 are women.

1,058

Active COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, according to the state Department of Health as of 3 p.m. Thursday.

148

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in South Dakota.

56

People “currently” hospitalized for COVID-19 in South Dakota.

